An attractive cottage packed with charm – and peace

A charming country cottage in a scenic rural location enjoying tremendous privacy is now on the property market.

Galbriath present Fouledge Cottage, a traditional detached cottage which has been extended and improved since 2005 to provide versatile, nicely proportioned and well presented family sized accommodation.

The cottage has oil fired central heating, with an external Grant boiler, and there is a log burning stove in the sitting room. Windows are double glazed.

The impressive dining kitchen is a particularly attractive feature of the cottage and there is direct access from this to the external decking.

Fouledge Cottage sits within spacious garden grounds which lie mainly to its south and east and are largely in grass. There is decking outside the dining kitchen – on the southwest end of the cottage.

There is good car parking/turning space with the cottage along with a large detached garage/workshop (12m x 4.5m) with electricity. There is a lean-to kennel/log store at the northeast end of the cottage.

Fouledge Cottage enjoys a scenic rural location a short distance to the southwest of Skelfhill Farm – about 8 miles southwest of Hawick. The cottage has a south easterly aspect to the front.

Despite its peaceful privacy the cottage is within easy reach of the A7, one of the main roads linking Edinburgh with the north of England.

The cottage enjoys some tremendous outlooks to Skelfhill and Holywell Rig and the surrounding countryside offers an excellent range of walks and other country pursuits. The area is also rich in wildlife.

Hawick is an important Borders town lying on the River Teviot and provides a useful shopping centre along with primary and secondary schools and a wide variety of recreational and sporting facilities. Hawick has good road links with the other principal towns in the Borders and the A7 links Edinburgh with Carlisle.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers in the region of £325,000.