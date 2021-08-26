Aberdeenshire stands out in the property market

New figures indicate that the property market in Aberdeenshire continues to thrive, post-pandemic.

In its latest quarterly residential market report, Galbraith property consultancy shows a continuing swell of activity. Year-on-year sales have increased by 85.7 percent for the quarter ending June 30, and the number of viewings has doubled on the previous quarter.

Galbraith’s Aberdeenshire team specifically have seen a 26 percent increase compared to the first quarter of this year and a 45 percent increase on the same time last year, with particularly strong performance in the £250,000 – £400,000 price range.

Hannah Christiansen, head of the Galbraith estate agency team in Aberdeen, said: ‘We have witnessed incredible levels of activity in the Aberdeenshire property market with our team handling a growing number of buyers and preparing a larger volume of properties for the market this quarter, as confidence soars amongst sellers and buyers alike.

‘Prices have remained strong with large premiums being paid for particularly attractive properties, mainly detached, in a countryside location and particularly with land and some outbuildings in the £250,000 – £400,000 price range. Competition has also improved for those country homes in a higher price range.’

Hannah believes the boom her team is experiencing is motivated by changing priorities following the Covid-19 pandemic: ‘Buyers have been coming from all over the UK and worldwide, some with connections to the area but others simply looking to secure more for their money, gain more space and privacy or purchase a property with some land in the countryside. Many will have re-evaluated their living arrangements as a result of the pandemic, be it rural living for more outdoor space or more indoor space for working from home, and these have all been contributing factors creating heightened activity.’

Galbraith handles the sale of properties valued at £55.4 million on average per quarter across its network of 13 offices in Scotland and the north of England.