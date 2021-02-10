A woodland home with stunning views over a loch

A house with a stunning waterfront setting, with woodland and foreshore overlooking Loch Etive, has been brought to the market.

Presented by Knight Frank, the Ferry House is a bungalow understood to have been constructed in the 1970s situated on a private peninsula overlooking Loch Etive, near Oban.

It is approached via a single track road leading down to the shore, with a gravelled driveway and parking area to the front.

The house was most recently occupied last year, and offers a wonderful development opportunity to upgrade and possibly extend (subject to the necessary planning consents) to provide a modern family home, in a unique water front location, and yet very accessible for local amenities and transport links.

The accommodation is as follows: Entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, W.C, four bedrooms and family bathroom. There is an enclosed garden area to the front, as well as a rear garden surrounded by mature woodland. In addition there is a stone byre included in the sale which could provide an additional development opportunity subject to the necessary planning consent(s).

The policies included in the sale extend to 2.67 acres in total and include two acres of mature woodland surrounding the house and included along the shore. There is 133 metres of foreshore included to Loch Etive.

A buyer will have the opportunity to launch a boat from the adjacent slipway and there is a possibility to seek consent from the Crown Estate to have a summer mooring at the bottom of the garden.

The Ferry House is about 15 miles north of Oban on a peninsula known as Eilean Duirinnis in the settlement of Bonawe, overlooking the northern shores of the stunning Loch Etive.

It is also located beside a purpose built slipway which was historically a ferry crossing known as the Penny Ferry. The village of Benderloch (9 miles) has a range of local services including a general store, post office, café with book shop, petrol station with outdoor clothing and equipment as well as a village hall and primary school.

Oban, also known as the ‘Gateway to the Isles’, and the seafood capital of Scotland, has a more extensive range of services including supermarket, restaurants, primary and secondary schooling and hospital.

The ferry ports have regular services to the Inner Hebridean islands including Mull, Iona and the Treshnish Isles. For the whisky enthusiasts, there is Oban distillery. The town also features the McCaig’s Tower, a colosseum like building overlooking Oban Bay and to the isles beyond. There is a railway station which lies adjacent to the ferry terminal with direct regular trains to Glasgow.

The airport at North Connel is only nine miles away with flights to Coll, Colonsay, Tiree and Islay. Glasgow Airport (94 miles) provides regular flights to London and a range of national and international destinations.

The countryside around Bonawe is some of the most spectacular in Scotland, a fantastic base for exploring the West Coast of Scotland with a great variety of outdoor activities available. Fishing, mountain biking, sailing, golfing and diving are all available nearby. The nearest marina is at Dunstaffnage only 12 miles away.

Loch Etive is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and rises in Glen Etive, made famous due to the filming of the James Bond film Skyfall.

There is also the opportunity to use the adjacent slipway. The loch is well known for its sandy beaches and sea fishing with good catches of pollock and mackerel.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £325,000.