A wonderful home located in the Cairngorms

A superb executive family home sat amongst the beautiful Cairngorms National Park in the heart of Braemar is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, 4 Canmore Road is an exceptional detached dwelling house. Completed by a very popular house builder, Springfield, in 2016 to a design specifically chosen to sympathise with the breath-taking surroundings, yet with a contemporary luxury finish.

The accommodation continues over two floors and comprises an entrance vestibule, cloak room, entrance hall, and sitting room with wood burning stove, contemporary kitchen and dining room on open plan and sun room opening out to the garden patio.

Upstairs there is the master bedroom with ensuite shower room and built in wardrobes and the second double bedroom with built in wardrobes.

Double bedroom three also has built in wardrobes and overlooks the rear of the property, whilst the final bedroom / office has an outlook to the front. Completing the accommodation is the main family bathroom.

The property offers an exceptional home for those families looking to lay roots. Equally it’s an ideal purchase as a second home, for a holiday let business or for retirement in an idyllic location.

The fully enclosed rear garden has a large sheltered patio area, ideal for garden furniture and colourful plant pots. The remaining garden is laid to lawn with secure gate access to the garden at either side of the property.

The drive way provides off street parking and gives access to the integral single garage. The garage can be accessed from the kitchen and also has an external door to the rear garden. At the far end of the garage is a handy utility or workshop area.

4 Canmore Road has been successfully ran by the present owners as a 5 star Airbnb. Occupancy has been strong given the outstanding location in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park and the close proximity to Glenshee Ski Centre (8 miles).

There is the opportunity to continue this business and secure the future reservations.

The agents will consider offers over £325,000.