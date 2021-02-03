A Victorian era home with a literary connection

A beautiful property once believed to have been rented by Peter Pan’s author is now available to buy.

Presented by Galbraith, Beechwood is a delightful period house dating from the Victorian era with a rendered and painted exterior under a slated roof with tiled ridges and finials, overhanging eaves and generous bay windows.

Beechwood has a literary connection as it is believed it was rented at one time, in its early life, by J M Barrie, the author of Peter Pan.

On entering Beechwood the original features and charm of this period house are immediately evident with fine cornicing, panelled doors, part-leaded windows, decorative fireplaces and carved wooden staircase, together with providing light and bright, well-proportioned rooms for the modern family over two floors.

There are three generous reception rooms; drawing room, dining room and sitting room with a good sized family kitchen with utility room/boot room located conveniently adjacent and leading out to the garden.

The bedrooms all lie over the first floor with the principal bedroom benefiting from its own spacious en-suite bathroom, whilst the further three bedrooms and study/single bedroom are serviced by two bathrooms.

The accommodation, over two floors, comprises:

Ground Floor: Vestibule, hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, breakfasting kitchen, utility/boot room, pantry, glass porch

First Floor: Principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms, single bedroom/study, two bathrooms.

Lying immediately to the north-east of Beechwood is an outbuilding providing the following: double garage, potting shed, log store.

Next to the outbuilding is a timber dog kennel with run adjacent.

The gardens and grounds at Beechwood are a particular feature, offering wonderful privacy, seclusion, interest and colour.

They are very well tended and designed to provide great structure and colour throughout most of the year from the daffodils and narcissi in early spring through to a beautiful display from the rhododendrons and azaleas in early summer with the trees giving a wonderful autumnal display in the later months.

Beechwood is approached by a sweeping drive with electric entrance gates leading to a good sized parking area situated immediately to the north-east of the house.

A lawned garden, with well-stocked borders, lies adjacent and leads round to a newly built, extensive decked area lying to the front and offering the perfect spot from which to sit and enjoy the gardens and outstanding views.

Lying below the decked area, is a rockery garden with a fenced lawned garden below. Beyond is further lawned garden with mature specimen shrubs and trees providing a most in-keeping backdrop to Beechwood.

Unusually, Beechwood includes a charming woodland knoll lying to the west with mature native trees including oak, ash, beech, birch, spruce, larch and Scots pine. It is under planted with snowdrops and bluebells giving a superb display from the start of the year.

Lying immediately below the woodland knoll is a paddock providing grazing and edged by hedging and trees giving great privacy and amenity to Beechwood.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £950,000.