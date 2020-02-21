A unique property sat over a tranquil loch

A unique property perched above the water’s edge, and nestled in a tranquil location, is now for sale.

Presented by Threave Rural, The Boathouse is located at the tranquil Loch Fern, a secluded 16-acre loch surrounded by sympathetically planted woodland gardens, in all about 21.74 acres in Dumfries and Galloway.

The biodiversity of the woodland attracts a huge variety of Scottish wildlife, such as badgers, deer, otters, red squirrels, ospreys, etc, and is the perfect habitat for insects and wild flora and fauna.

This converted boat house is a truly magical place with its own balcony overlooking the loch and the stunning scenery, this unique property blends in beautifully with the landscape.

The loch is home to some of the finest wild brown trout fishing in the south of Scotland, which was once stocked many years ago, but the brownies have bred and flourished naturally since.

The current owners purchased the property in 2003 and have since sympathetically extended the boathouse to provide open plan living accommodation adding a modern twist to this historical building, dated 1880. The accommodation offers open plan living space equipped with a fitted kitchen, high quality sofa bed and a modern shower room with a quirky porthole window.

The open plan living area leads to the glass panelled balcony affording stunning views over the loch and surrounding countryside. The construction and standard of fittings are of an extremely high standard.

Below the living accommodation of the boathouse is a tackle room with an adjoining door leading to the mooring of the two mahogany clinker boats named Swallow and Kingfisher. The mooring has a wooden central walkway for ease of access and boarding.

The tackle room oozes with nostalgia with a section of the original wood panelling showing outlines of several notable fish taken from the loch, with inscriptions from 1947 and others from 1943 and 1946. Loch Fern is currently let out on a holiday let basis attracting a variety of people from all over the world. The property has been featured twice in the Trout and Salmon publication with excellent reviews.

In all the area amounts to about 21.74 acres (8.8 hectares), with the loch occupying about 16 acres. The loch is fed by two streams with a weir system at the western edge controlling the depth.

The remainder of the area is laid down to woodland walks and wildlife habitats. An Aerial photograph has been included in these particulars to give an oversite of the area. The property is contained within a land certificate (KRK1194).

The location is accessible to everything this beautiful county has to offer, from historical sites, supreme mountain biking, to challenging hill walks and some of the darkest skies in the world, the outdoor and sporting enthusiasts are extremely well-catered.

Given the diverse landscape along with the proximity to the coast and local lochs, the area offers unique walks, sailing, cycling and for the golfer there is an abundance of good local courses with the region boasting no fewer than twenty-nine courses, the closest being within Dalbeattie. Dalbeattie also boasts one of the 7stanes world-class mountain biking centres.

The agents will consider offers over £300,000.

For more information click HERE.