A traditional property in need of some TLC

An opportunity has arisen to purchase a traditionally constructed, two storey semi-detached property within the popular and charming village of Blair Atholl.

Presented by Bidwells, 9 Garryside is situated on the banks of the River Garry on the southern edge of the village.

This is a much sought after traditionally styled category B Listed semi-detached house of stone and lime construction under a pitched timber framed slate covered roof.

While requiring a degree of internal decorative modernisation, the property is in fair condition and has the potential to provide a comfortable family home or Perthshire retreat.

The ground floor consists of living room kitchen, shower room and hall with two storage cupboards, while the first floor provides three bedrooms.

Externally the property benefits from off street parking.

There is an opportunity to lease an area of garden ground.

The local area, which is steeped in history, has become a popular recreational and tourist destination due to its spectacular scenery and accessibility from Central Scotland.

Blair Castle International Horse Trials & Country Fair, one of Scotland’s biggest equestrian events, runs annually in the village and The House of Bruar, thought of as one of Scotland’s most prestigious independent stores, is located just over three miles away and provides a wide selection of country clothing, alongside a famous food hall and delicatessen.

Pitlochry hosts the internationally acclaimed Pitlochry Festival Theatre, known as ‘Scotland’s Theatre in the Hills’ which has a busy calendar of theatrical performances and other events throughout the year.

The village of Blair Atholl provides both a nursery and a primary school while the local high school is in nearby Pitlochry. The wider area also offers an array of outdoor activities including cycling, golfing and canoeing as well as hill walking and climbing with numerous Munros close by.

Further amenities and services including a small community hospital, dentist, supermarket, banks, hotels and restaurants, can also be found in Pitlochry, while a regional hospital, banks and other commercial services you would expect of a large urban centre can be found in Perth, approximately 34 miles to the south.

The agents will consider offers over £225,000.