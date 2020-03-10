A traditional charming cottage dating to 1910

A detached family home offering versatile and spacious living space and a good commuting location is now on the property market.

Presented by Galbraith, Greens is located on the edge of the popular village of Newmachar and has an excellent position with open southerly views of the surrounding countryside.

The property is a traditional charming cottage dating back to 1910 and considerably improved and extended in 2000 to create a superb detached family home.

The accommodation extends over two floors and offers flexible and versatile family living space in good condition throughout. The accommodation includes entrance hall, charming lounge, open plan family room / dining room, conservatory, modern fitted kitchen and boot room / utility room.

Two double bedrooms and completing the accommodation on the ground floor are two bathrooms and W.C. Continuing upstairs there are two double bedrooms, both with beautiful open views.

To the other end of the house there is an impressive games room / home office with a gallery overlooking the family room and a versatile box room/ bedroom five.

To the rear of the house is a large tarred drive way providing parking for several cars and is accessed through double timber gates.

The garden ground has a southerly aspect with open views and is fully enclosed with high hedging for privacy. There is a patio area lying closest to the house and grass lawn with borders.

Newmachar is a popular village situated some six miles to the north west of Aberdeen.

Within easy commuting distance of the city and ideally located for those working in the industrial estates at Dyce, Aberdeen Airport and Bridge of Don, the village boasts good local amenities including a variety of shops, a post office and a primary school.

Secondary education is catered for at Dyce Academy and regular public transport is readily available. Locally, there are a wide variety of recreational facilities, woodland walks and an excellent golf complex with driving range.

Recently completed, the nearby Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route provides easy road access to the western and southern areas of the city and beyond.

The agents will consider offers over £327,500.