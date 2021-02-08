A substantial family home with views over a golf course

A substantial beautifully presented family home in over 0.4 acres of grounds with views over the golf course to the hills beyond has been brought to the market.

Presented by Bell Ingram, Two Mile House sits in the small hamlet of Balcraig.

It was completed around 1999, timber framed and clad in the natural stone from the original farmhouse and steading. It has a pitched slate roof with part timber lined and slated dormer windows. The rear extension has a pitched slate roof and forms the dining kitchen.

Semi-circular stone steps lead to the front door which opens into a welcoming reception hall with a feature staircase to the first-floor gallery. The reception hall has a solid oak floor and two period style radiators. The impressive vaulted ceiling has a beautiful chandelier complemented by three Velux windows for natural light.

The sitting room has ceiling cornicing and downlighters, an open fireplace, marble inset hearth and an oak surround, windows to the front and a French door to the rear garden. The formal dining room has solid double doors, an oak floor, and windows to the side garden, downlighters and cornicing.

Stairs lead down to the lounge where there is a large multi fuel burning stove with an overmantel recessed into the focal chimney breast, with large windows on either side giving views over the garden, the golf course and the open countryside beyond. It is open plan with the garden room which has French doors to the front garden and a door to the rear garden.

The large kitchen is beautifully fitted with units in walnut and cashmere and high quality Dekton worktops including the large centre island. The units include pan drawers and recycling drawer. The Bora induction hob has a centred extractor fan. The integrated Siemen appliances include a dishwasher, warming drawer, microwave/conventional oven, a second oven, both fridge and freezer are full height, wine cooler and coffee machine.

In addition, there is an inset sink and mixer tap and a further single bowl sink with Quooker tap for both instant boiling and filtered cold water. There are lights over the island and downlighters throughout and a tiled floor. The outer wall of the kitchen is fully glazed with two sliding doors to open the kitchen to the garden patio.

The utility room has base and wall units, contrasting worktops, inset stainless-steel sink and mixer tap, tiled splashbacks, plumbing for an automatic washing machine and space for a tumble dryer, a tiled floor and access to a WC with washbasin.

From the reception hall, the feature staircase has an oak balustrade and spindles. On the upper floor, the master bedroom has window overlooking the rear and two glazed doors opening out to a glass and stainless-steel balcony, taking advantage of the elevated views.

The dressing room is fitted with rails and shelving. The en suite shower room has a heated tiled floor, WC, double size wash basin with twin mixer taps, large size shower with fixed screen, drench shower head, towel radiator and a window overlooking the rear garden.

The family shower room has a white suite comprising WC, bidet, twin wash basins, large size shower with a fixed screen, tiled floor and towel radiator. A connecting door to double bedroom to provide en suite facilities.

There are a further four double bedrooms, one with access to the family shower room, and the other three have either an en-suite shower room or bathroom.

Accessed through a stable-style door from the rear garden is an independent office with an integral door back to the garage. With windows to the garden, a radiator, built-in double size cupboard housing the Worcester gas boiler and the water tank. The office is an integral part of the Two Mile House and a perfect set up for working from home.

Electric wrought iron double gates enclose the driveway where there is turning space and ample parking for several vehicles. The ‘single and a half’ car garage has an electric up and over door, additional storage units, power and light. To each side of the driveway are colourful stocked borders and stone boundary walls.

The grounds extend to about 0.43 acres with well-maintained lawns laid to the front, side and rear of the property with scattered mature planting and a number of trees, paved seating areas at the front and rear, with lighting and a water supply. The garden is also partly bounded by beech hedging.

Two Mile House is situated in a peaceful, elevated location above the thriving village of Scone. It is surrounded by rolling Perthshire farmland and has far reaching rural views while also being ideally placed for access to Perth, Dundee and the M90 connecting to Edinburgh and Central Scotland’s motorway network. It is very well provided for, with a nursery school, a well-respected primary school, a bank, post office, butcher, two supermarkets and a selection of other local shops.

Perth has very good range of shops, supermarkets and professional services as well as a number of high-quality restaurants and good leisure facilities, including a swimming pool, ice rink and a sports centre.

Recreational opportunities in and around Perth are excellent. Nearby Scone Palace, one of Scotland’s finest stately homes, hosts the Game Conservancy’s annual Scottish Game Fair as well as National Hunt Racing and polo. In addition to Murrayshall Golf Course, which is close by, there are popular courses at Dunkeld, Crieff and Comrie and renowned courses at Gleneagles near Auchterarder and Rosemount in Blairgowrie.

Perth is a gateway to the Highlands with superb opportunities for hill walking and skiing at both Glenshee and Aviemore. Fishing can be taken on the Tay.

The Robert Douglas Memorial School (nursery and primary) is in Scone village and there are four secondary schools in Perth. Private schools in the area include Craigclowan (preparatory), Kilgraston (girls) Strathallan, Glenalmond and Dundee High School.

Perth has a railway station with services to Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness. Edinburgh Airport is easily reached and there are direct flights from Dundee to London City.

The agents will consider offers over £625,000.