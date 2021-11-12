A stunning, upgraded home with large gardens

A beautifully restored and imposing detached house has been made available for purpose.

Presented by Robb Residential, Ardfruoch is a most impressive, detached period home by Austen Laird, with a wonderful extension, all set in 2.25 acres landscaped gardens beside Kilmacolm golf course.

The house is of distinctive ‘arts and crafts’ architecture and in recent times it has undergone an extensive and exhaustive programme of extension, upgrading and significant improvement, all of which combine well making it one of the signature family homes of Kilmacolm village.

Ardfruoch is private, it is set in expansive gardens and grounds, it is well protected and sheltered by canopies of mature deciduous and evergreen trees underplanted with rhododendrons. The house is set just off Glenmosston Road and from its raised vantage point there are exceptional southerly aspects across Kilmacolm, to the hills and countryside surrounding Kilmacolm.

The house has been professionally maintained, restored, and recently repainted both internally and externally. Period features have been sensitively retained and blend well with contemporary living.

The kitchen is sumptuous and is by Smallbone of Devizes. Smallbone have been designing intelligent, impeccably crafted kitchens for decades. Smallbone kitchens are much more than a room in which to cook, they are meticulously planned and handcrafted now providing space for living, relaxing, entertaining, and dreaming. Each one is unique and is the result of a close collaboration between the Smallbone designer and the homeowner.

There is deluxe range sanitary ware all teamed with complimentary deluxe range ceramics and stonework. Rich original timbers throughout the house have been carefully restored and French polished to provide a pleasant feel of warmth and establishment.

The glazing is white painted hardwood by Blairs, the top quarters featuring detailed leaded work, and the house has a high specification hard wired alarm and CCTV system.

Externally, the house is of white painted harled exterior with contrasting black smooth ashlar window mullions, all under a roof of red rosemary tile. The chimney stacks are pillared and feature ornate layered detailing at the crowns. The extension at the south western side is under a code 8 leaded roof with natural light provided by central lanterns which feature polarised glass and extensive picture and bi fold windows.

The gardens have been land-drained, landscaped and together with careful tree surgery, have opened the gardens and made them family friendly. A wonderful extension to the south western elevation has created outstanding triple family space of dining, kitchen and living room, all opening to an expansive stone terrace which enhances living and alfresco dining/sundowner space.

The ground floor features: Outer canopy porch, twin leaf outer storm doors, to vestibule with recessed matwell in Claygate tile floor with general purpose store, part-stained bevel glass door to broad and welcoming entrance reception hallway/sitting room, hardwood floor, warming multi fuel stove on a raised slate hearth and slips all set in a Claygate fireplace with substantial stone overmantel. Open plan to formal dining room with hardwood outer edge floor and centre carpet, full width drawing room with feature bay and box window formations, multi fuel stove on raised slate hearth with firebrick slips, a French door in the box window formation leads to the loggia.

Inner hallway to cloakroom with vintage coat hooks, separate wc both with painted timber panel to dado height, children’s playroom, comms and CCTV security cupboard, rear door to new fully glazed service entrance porch with tiled floor and door to gardens, utility room with twin boilers and pulley. Successfully extended triple room of Smallbone of Devizes kitchen, with integrated Gaggenau cooking and cooling appliances, to dining/breakfasting room to family sitting and entertaining room space, polarised glass roof lanterns, substantial bi-fold doors allow free flowing access to the terrace and have the habit of bringing the outside in, and vice a versa.

The first floor features: Restored, French polished pitch pine staircase to upper hallway, natural light from large rear window formation to gardens, bedroom one (master suite) of double bedroom with bay window formation, morning/beauty room, en suite shower and bathroom with wet zone type shower, his and hers wash hand basins, freestanding French bath all set in travertine limestone, en suite dressing room with extensive fitted furniture (the dressing room could be easily converted back to form a 5th bedroom on this level). Family shower room with wet zone type shower and distinctive pebble stone tiling, home office/study, shelved linen store, bedroom two, bedroom three, door to self-contained guest suite of hallway, bedroom four, en suite bath and shower room completed in travertine limestone.

Second floor: Secondary staircase with curved Victorian detail leading to second floor of generous 5th bedroom or play/craft/games/larger home office room, fitted furniture, doors to eaves space, door to attic and long-term stores. Suitcase and general-purpose storeroom finished in painted pine lining.

Outbuildings: Loggia at south eastern elevation, two timber garages.

Gardens: Bellmouth stone entry with two stone gate piers with twin leaf galvanised steel gates, to resurfaced driveway leading to broad and extensive resurfaced vehicle turning and hardstanding apron.

The drive has a spur leading to the front. The drive is flanked by lawns, tall trees underplanted with colourful rhododendrons. Courtesy lighting edges the driveway, there are natural rocky outcrops which have been planted up with mixed shrubs bushes, alpines, and heaths.

Expansive land drained lawns are also fringed with mixed tall trees and rhododendrons. A birch roundel is at the eastern side and features children’s adventure playground furniture. Within the gardens, and for the exclusive use of the owners of Ardfruoch, a gravel pathway leads via gated access directly to Kilmacolm golf club.

A stone wall bounds the front of the property where there are further trees and scalloped edged bark mulched beds fronting a mature lawn. Sloping and well stocked bark mulched beds have stone steps with bull nose detail to a red whin chip stone pathway leading to further bull nose detail steps which rise to the sandstone terrace which is bounded by decorative galvanised handrail and balustrading.

The terrace is generous and provides excellent space for summer furniture, alfresco dining, and sundowners. The views from the terrace are south westerly, spectacular, and often dramatic. The north western grounds are to grass with stands of conifers and further rhododendrons, and which extend down to Rowantreehill Road. There are numerous fruit trees within the grounds.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £1,395,000.