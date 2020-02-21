A stone farmhouse renovated to a good standard

A Scottish farmhouse renovated to high standard, and offering far reaching views, is now on the property market.

Presented by Galbraith, Nottingham Farmhouse, with lovely views out over the Howe of Fife, is a charming farmhouse largely constructed of stone under a slate roofs and has been recently renovated to a high standard.

A central hallway lies at the heart of the house with doors leading off to a sitting room, which has a fireplace and an archway opening into a sunroom.

Also on the ground floor are a spacious family kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms (one with en suite wet room) and a bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms on the first floor, which enjoy outstanding views and are served by a shower room.

Nottingham Farmhouse is contained by stone walls with a large gravelled parking area to the front, with a footpath leading up to the main entrance.

Pathways lead round to the rear of the house with access to a rear door and back garden. Also situated at the back of the house is a log store.

Nottingham Farmhouse lies about one mile west of the village of Freuchie, which has some basic shops and services.

The nearby villages of Kingskettle and its adjoining village of Kettlebridge provide a good selection of local services and amenities including a post office, shop, public house, primary school, church and park area with a wider and comprehensive offering in Glenrothes and the bustling local county market town of Cupar.

The ancient and historic university town of St Andrews, with its famous golfing connections, is no more than 25 minutes to the east. The cities of Dundee and Perth are about 30 minutes to the north, with Edinburgh about 45 minutes to the south.

Good state schooling is available locally with private schooling being provided at St Leonards in St Andrews, the High School of Dundee and several schools in and around the Perth area.

Ladybank and Markinch railway stations provide both commuter and mainline services to Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen and Perth/Inverness. Edinburgh airport is about 45 minutes to the south, whilst the busy regional airport of Dundee offers a good range of short haul flights.

The agents will consider offers over £347,000.