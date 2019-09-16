A spacious home with views of the Clyde coast

A distinctive category ‘C’ listed period detached house is for sale, offering a coastal setting with uninterrupted views across the firth of Clyde.

The home on Craigmore Road, Rothesay, on the Isle of Bute, is presented for sale by Robb Residential.

Craigard is a handsome period house of hewn red sandstone construction under a slated roof of variable pitches. Mock Tudor strapping and overhung eves are at the roofline and a balcony is supported by solid stone pediments, an interesting stone carved gargoyle in the form of a lizard is above the entrance portico.

The house is set on Craigmore Road at the junction of Ardencraig Road, it occupies mature easily managed gardens and has a full eastern exposure across the highly scenic firth of Clyde to Largs, Skelmorlie and Wemyss Bay which are adjacent.

The accommodation is laid out over two levels and where possible period features have been preserved.

Double arched outer storm doors lead to the entrance vestibule, broad reception hallway with access to sub floor cellarage, wc, bedroom one, with fitted wardrobe and wash hand basin.

The residents’ lounge has a working open fire in feature timber mantle, two shallow presses, dining room with side bay window, two shallow presses, and inner hallway leading to bedroom two, bedroom three and bedroom four.

It also has a recently renewed fully fitted stainless steel commercial kitchen, laundry/boiler room, shower room and wc, inner rear hall with door to rear gardens and general purpose store.

There is a broad period staircase with feature leaded glass window at the half landing, while the upper inner hallway leads to bedroom five with veranda, bedroom six, bathroom, bedroom seven, bedroom eight, bedroom nine, bedroom 10, inner hallway to fire escape, general purpose and linen stores, bedroom 11, bedroom 12, office, wc to Linen store, and access to roof space.

In recent times Craigard has been used as a care home for the elderly. Its layout is such that it lends itself well towards the redevelopment to a fine principal home, second home, income producing self-catering holiday home or with the appropriate warrants and consents an owners live in B&B enterprise.

There are outbuildings, with a timber general purpose store shed, wash house and laundry, open fronted garage (static van), double doors to GP store, and former stables ruin.

In the gardens, twin red sandstone gate piers open to a gravel driveway and sweep, with low level stone wall at the front with stocked beds and borders, personal gate access at stone piers, and an out driveway at the rear. There are two lawns, with woodland escarpment at extreme rear.

Craigard is situated in an area known locally as Craigmore on the eastern side of the Isle of Butes capital town of Rothesay.

From its immediate foreshore vantage point on the corner of Craigmore and Ardencraig Road, the house commands uninterrupted views across the firth of Clyde towards Wemyss Bay, Skelmorlie and Largs on the mainland.

Access to the famous and highly scenic Kyles of Bute is just to the north west and is always lively with the coming and going of the Caledonian Macbrayne Ferry service to and from Wemyss Bay as well as the movement of pleasure boats and sailing yachts as they venture through the famous and highly scenic Kyles of Bute.

Rothesay town has thriving shopping, leisure and educational facilities including a larger sized Co-op. Caledonian MacBrayne operates a frequent ferry service to Wemyss Bay, which has direct rail links to Glasgow. A second ferry service runs between Rhubodach on the north of Bute to Colintraive giving access to Argyll and the West Highlands.

Rothesay has an 18 hole golf course, from most of which there are outstanding views of the Firth of Clyde and Arran. Smaller courses are at Port Bannatyne and Kingarth. Bute is an area of significant natural beauty and mild climate, with many opportunities for coastal and hill walking and mountain biking. Fresh water and sea fishing are available, and there are shooting and stalking opportunities. The island has its own grass airstrip for light aircraft and microlights.

The area is well known for its sailing on the Kyles of Bute, which is a National Scenic Area. Tighnabruaich and Colintraive to the north, and the Crinan Canal and Tarbert to the West, are centres of lively sailing activity throughout the season. There are marinas, chandlery services and sheltered moorings in Rothesay and Port Bannatyne.

The property has a fixed price of £325,000.

