A spacious home with equestrian facilities

Marefield of Craigs is a detached family home with generous reception space for both entertaining and family living.

Presented by Galbraith, the triple aspect dining kitchen has views to the north over the Perthshire fields, a door leading to the garden and a central island breakfast bar, together with a Rangemaster cooker and integrated dishwasher.

The sitting room has a wood burning stove, also with a triple aspect and doors leading to the garden patio. A ground floor bedroom situated to the front of the house offers flexibility for use as an office, games room or play room. The utility room has an airing cupboard, Belfast sink, plumbing for a washing machine and access to a shower room.

The first floor has four bedrooms, three with integrated wardrobes and one with an en-suite shower room. There is a family bathroom and linen cupboard. Views can be enjoyed from the bedrooms over open countryside and the land.

The immediate gardens surrounding the house are mostly laid to lawn with a paved terrace.

There is generous yard space for horse box parking. To the south of the house is a corrugated shed used as a log store and a vehicular gate leading towards the Knapp shed. The shed has three integrated stables, plus large day pen along with ample fodder storage, tack room, concrete floor, electricity and a water supply.

Attached to the shed is an open fronted lean-to providing additional storage capacity and this leads into an enclosed workshop.

To the west of the shed is an open riding arena (40m by 20m) with a carpet fibre surface, enclosed by a post and rail fence and there is a water supply. The land consists of two south facing fields sown to grass, suitable for grazing horses or other livestock with a water supply.

Marefield of Craigs lies in the heart of Perthshire with good access to the towns of Crieff and Auchterarder, both providing good day-to-day facilities.

Crieff has a supermarket, medical centre, veterinary surgery, banks, Post Office, primary schools and a community campus with secondary school, swimming pool, recreation centre and library. Auchterarder offers two butchers, well-stocked small supermarket, bank, ironmonger and chemists, together with primary and secondary schools, library, health centre and cottage hospital.

There are excellent independent schools in the area, including Ardvreck Preparatory School and Morrison’s Academy both in Crieff, Glenalmond to the north of Methven, Strathallan in Forgandenny, Craigclowan in Perth and Kilgraston in Bridge of Earn. All are within a practical school run.

Perth offers a modern concert hall, popular theatre, cinema, national retailers, leisure centre, ice-rink and both railway and bus stations. Daytime and overnight trains to London are available at Gleneagles Station.

Edinburgh and Glasgow, with their international airports, can be reached in about an hour’s journey by car. Dundee is within a 45 minute drive, where there are two universities, shopping centres and airport providing regular links to London Stansted.

Perthshire is a popular county offering a wealth of recreational activities for hacking, hill walking, skiing, mountaineering and water sports whilst field sports may be taken locally.

There are numerous golf courses nearby including an 18 hole course at Crieff and a nine-hole course in nearby Muthill; Gleneagles Hotel is within easy reach and provides three championship courses, swimming pool, gym, equestrian centre, shooting school and restaurants including the 2 Michelin Star Andrew Fairlie restaurant.

The agents will consider offers over £600,000.