A rural home offering grazing and woodland

Castle Tar is a delightful rural house, quietly nestled above the hamlet of Ballintuim in Highland Perthshire.

Presented by Galbraith, Castle Tar is a pretty house which has been developed and extended by the current family who have owned it for over 50 years.

Originally known as ‘Bishop’s Cottage’ and forming a very small abode where the Bishop of Brechin used to stay for holidays, Castle Tar has had two extensions during the current family ownership resulting in a house of great charm and character.

It is now known as Castle Tar and sits within a most charming and carefully designed plantsman’s garden, well-stocked with specimen shrubs, trees, perennial plants and spring bulbs. The result is a most attractive backdrop to this charming house.

The accommodation lies over two floors, with a welcoming dining kitchen forming the heart of the house. There is a good sized double aspect drawing room centred on a pretty fireplace with wood burning stove and French windows to the terrace. A study, two bedrooms, cloakroom, utility room and bathroom complete the rest of the ground floor accommodation. The first floor currently provides a bedroom, bathroom and dressing room. However, the dressing room could easily be converted back to the fourth bedroom.

The accommodation over two floors comprises –

Ground Floor: Vestibule, hall, drawing room, dining kitchen, study, two bedrooms, bathroom, utility room, cloakroom.

First Floor: Principal bedroom, dressing room/bedroom four with walk in wardrode, bathroom with walk in airing cupboard.

Castle Tar sits within a pretty and well-established garden giving a delightful backdrop with terraced seating area, lawn and well-stocked herbaceous and shrub borders. There is a greenhouse with potting area lying to the north with a parking area to the east. Beyond the garden is a field providing grazing and partly bounded by woodland. The subjects extend, in total, to about 14.13 acres (5.72 ha).

Bridge of Cally, with its shop, Post office and hotel, lies a short distance to the south, whilst Blairgowrie is about 10 miles south-east with a broad range of day-to-day facilities including individual retailers, two supermarkets, medical centre and secondary school. Perth can be reached in just under a 40 minute car journey with extensive facilities including national retailers, banks, restaurants, theatre, cinema, concert hall, railway and bus stations. Dundee, known as the ‘City of Discovery’ and home to the new V&A Museum, lies approximately 29 miles to the south-east with two universities, shopping centres, railway station and airport, with regular links to London Stansted.

Perthshire offers a diverse range of recreational activities many of which are within a comfortable distance of Castle Tar.

he surrounding hills and glens afford numerous interesting and varied walks whilst the ski slopes of Glenshee can be reached in approximately a 30 minute journey by car to the north. For the golfer, there are 18 hole courses at Blairgowrie, Dunkeld and Pitlochry. Stalking, shooting and fishing are all readily available locally.

The agents will consider offers over £450,000.

Visit HERE for more details.