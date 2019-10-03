A perfect property in peaceful Perthshire

An exceptional property nestled in the Perthshire countryside is offering buyers the opportunity to purchase their dream home in the most tranquil of settings.

Delford House, a Georgian home which has been carefully refurbished in recent years, is set among 1.9 acres of landscaped gardens and grounds in the picturesque village of Kinnaird, Perthshire.

A stone-built period property, Delford House also features several out buildings, including a former Coach House which has been converted into extra accommodation with guest suite, gym and home office.

The impressive exterior is completed by a spacious conservatory leading out to a flagstone terrace and heated outdoor swimming pool.

Estate agent with Bell Ingram, Carl Warden said: ‘Delford House is a hidden gem with fantastic views over some of the best countryside Scotland has to offer.

‘The grandeur of the property and grounds is complemented by its more informal areas for relaxed, rural family life, especially the spacious kitchen and living areas.

‘Entertaining couldn’t be easier either, with an elegant traditional dining room featuring ornate cornicing and open fireplace.’

The front door opens directly into the striking hallway, which is flooded with natural light from a feature window positioned to the rear.

A country kitchen is accessed beneath an archway in the hall and boasts a number of stunning features, including central island and breakfast bar, a double Belfast sink and Aga.

The conservatory and outdoor areas can also be accessed by double glass doors, as well as a wine cellar just off of the connecting archway between hall and kitchen.

Upstairs, there are three good-sized bedrooms and master bedroom with en-suite, all featuring a wealth of natural light and views over the scenic grounds and countryside.

Additionally, there is a versatile fifth bedroom which could be used as a guest suite, study or snug.

Carl added: ‘The house alone provides impressive space but also has the benefit of the Coach House conversion – a unique extra area for guests.

‘Currently, it is being used as a self-contained annex, gym and office, and has French doors leading out to the attractive walled garden.

‘Set slightly away from the main house, it is the perfect additional living space.’

Delford House is accessed through two separate stone-pillared entrances through a set of timber gates.

The attractive garden and grounds also feature a polytunnel, two sheds, a greenhouse, paddock field and copse of woodland.

Kinnaird is situated just a short drive from the busier hubs of Dundee and Perth, where shops, restaurants and attractions are in plentiful supply.

Closer to home, the nearby village of Inchture has a range of amenities, including local schooling, shop, hotel and post office.

Nature enthusiasts are spoilt for choice with the surrounding countryside and greenery, where they can fish for salmon on the Earn and Tay and explore the area on foot or bike.

Delford House is on the market with Bell Ingram land and estate agents for offers over £1.1m.

Click HERE to read more.