A newly-built steading in the countryside

A beautiful recently-built country property in an idyllic setting is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith and located in beautiful rolling countryside a short distance to the north west of Cupar in Fife, Blinkbonny Farm Steading is an attractive small development of six superb new houses, very privately situated at the end of a quiet shared private road.

It is constructed of stone / rough cast walls under a slate roof and occupies a corner position in an attractive steading.

Internally the house offers impressive well-proportioned contemporary accommodation laid out over two levels and extending to about 251 sqm (2,706 sqft) and is centred around a superb open plan kitchen/dining room/sitting room with many attractive features.

The property benefits from oil fired central heating and is sold with a full architect’s certificate in place.

The ground floor features porch, sitting room/dining room / kitchen, bedroom 1 with en suite shower room, and utility room.

The first floor has three bedrooms (one en suite), family bathroom, study/bedroom five.

3 Blinkbonny Farm Steading benefits for a parking area and an established enclosed garden.

The steading enjoys wonderful views over the surrounding hills and countryside whilst local services and amenities are available in both Cupar and Newburgh which between them offer an excellent range of shops, restaurants, supermarkets and the like.

In terms of city facilities there is straightforward access to both Perth and Dundee whilst a short drive to the east lies the ancient and historic university town of St Andrews which also offers an excellent selection of services and is also a major tourist destination.

The nearby hamlet of Dunbog is a thriving community with a popular church and a highly regarded primary school. State schooling is available locally with private schooling being provided at St Leonards in St Andrews, the High School of Dundee and several well regarded schools in the Perth area.

There are railway stations in Ladybank, Cupar, Leuchars, Markinch and Perth with Edinburgh airport approximately 45 minutes to the south.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £395,000.