A modern home on the banks of a pretty loch

An immaculately presented home with spectacular loch frontage and direct beach access is now for sale.

Presented by Robb Residential, Waterside Cottage, in Strachur, Argyll, externally is of smooth render finish with a high degree of insulation and finished with navy blue detailing.

Internally the property is presented in excellent condition with flexible family accommodation laid out over two easily managed light and bright levels, all combining to provide excellent family and guest entertaining space all under a dark grey slate roof.

The property was designed and built by Messrs Ardkinglas Estate architects from Cairndow together with local reputable family business Ferguson builders and completed to a very exacting specification and standard throughout. Waterside Cottage offers bespoke kitchen, under floor heating, contemporary bathrooms, bedrooms and living space showcasing the wonderful views over the loch and beach.

The property is a very striking and distinctive modern detached home which is set within a quiet and picturesque position on the much-desired shore front within the heart of the pretty coastal village of Strachur.

The accommodation is as follows, via a substantial outer storm door to entrance vestibule with a bespoke skylight window, wc, through sliding door to laundry room housing Windhager Biowin Exklusiv biomass boiler and electrical switch gear. Via twin leaf glass panel oak doors to welcoming entrance hallway with dressed Scottish oak floor. Twin leaf doors to contemporary fitted kitchen come dining with granite worktops, informal breakfasting dining area, bespoke windows and sliding doors to patio area, ideal for alfresco dining.

Twin leaf doors to formal sitting room with multi fuel burner, curved wall with five windows offering uninterrupted views due north and west across Loch Fyne showcasing from Furnace to Inveraray. Under stair storage cupboard housing outer wear, bedroom one with two double fitted wardrobes with sliding oak doors, contemporary en suite wet room offering views across the loch.

Via a bespoke solid oak staircase to first floor, light and bright landing leading to bedroom two with one double fitted wardrobe with sliding oak doors, en suite shower room finished with light grey marble tiles, contemporary glass vanity unit and sink, one velux window. Bedroom three with bespoke window to loch, one fitted wardrobe with sliding doors. Contemporary family bathroom with one velux window, bedroom four with curved wall, three velux windows offer loch side views due north and west, two hallway storage cupboards, bedroom five with two bespoke windows due south, storage cupboard housing the hot water tank.

The gardens are accessed via a private pebble driveway to vehicular hard standing and turning. The pebble surface wraps around the side of the property to outbuildings where there is a timber gate which offers direct access to beach and foreshore. The pebble surface meets well-manicured lawn area which extends around the front and side of Waterside Cottage, the gardens are colourful, inviting and very well presented and are predominantly bound by mature hedging, shrubs and bushes which offer screening and privacy for the property and gardens. From all aspects of the front gardens there are uninterrupted and spectacular waterfront views with the boundary extending down to the tide line.

A boat mooring can be secured from the Crown Estate, seabed annual rental requirements will apply if the mooring is to be retained.

Waterside Cottage is situated in the Loch Fyne side coastal village of Strachur which is a coastal ribbon development of mixed property styles in southern Argyll at the sheltered confluence of highland glens and Loch Fyne.

Strachur is a delightful and very pretty Loch Fyne side Argyllshire coastal village. Strachur and Loch Fyne are well known for their natural scenic beauty which has always drawn people to the area to live, holiday and enjoy weekend breaks.

The village has a Post Office and café, a retail service station, an excellent medical centre with in-house pharmacy, and a vibrant community hall, all of which cater for most everyday needs and requirements. Glasgow is about 60 miles distant and offers a full range of higher and further educational services as well as all the cultural and professional services normally connected with a major city.

There are a number of restaurants, all with menus that encompass the term ‘Scotland’s Natural Larder’; these include Loch Fyne Oysters, The Creggans Inn and Invercottage Restaurant.

Dunoon is approximately 18.4 miles away with Glasgow Airport at approximately 53 miles distant via Loch Lomondside.

Primary schooling is available in Strachur and secondary schooling is available at Dunoon. The nearest independent school is Helensburgh at 37.8 miles.

The A83 and A82 provide access to central Scotland. Arrochar has a main line rail station with a service to and from Glasgow city centre and a sleeper to London. The frequent Western Ferry service between McInroy’s Point and Hunter’s Quay provides alternative travel to Glasgow and the west of mainland Scotland.

The area offers much in the way of outdoor pursuits including cycle routes, challenging hill climbs, walks and several golf courses. The recently established Cowal Way stretches from Portavadie in the West and travels eastwards for 31 miles through some of the most dramatic and picturesque sea and landscapes in the west coast. Sea, river and loch fishing are also available in the area as are a number of commercially run shoots. Some of the local estates allow stalking by arrangement.

For sailors, the sea lochs of the west of Scotland offer safe anchorages as well as spectacular coastal sailing; there are marina and chandlery services at Rhu, Inverkip, Portavadie and Dunoon.

The agents will consider offers over £535,000.

For information visit HERE.