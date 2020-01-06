A modern home in a conservation village

An attractive contemporary house in a charming conservation village is now for sale.

Kirkbrae House is an attractive modern home situated in a lovely position in the heart of the conservation village of Collessie, presented for sale by Galbraith.

Completed about nine years ago and built to a thoughtful high-quality design, Kirkbrae House has been constructed to a high standard incorporating a number of state of the art green design features including high levels of insulation as well as an energy efficient ground source heating system.

The result is a fine unique contemporary house which offers excellent family accommodation arranged over three floors.

Externally the house has been finished in a most attractive coloured render under a traditional pantile roof, very much in keeping with the pretty look and feel of the village.

In terms of the accommodation itself the ground floor is centred around an excellent open plan kitchen/family room/dining room – essentially the cosy ‘heart’ of the house – with vestibule and utility room off, as well as the rear hall which offers access to the study/bedroom five, shower room and boiler room. The integral garage is also accessed from the hallway.

A wooden staircase leads to the first floor accommodation where the triple aspect sitting room benefits from a Morso wood burning stove as its focal point.

The master bedroom suite is also on the first floor, with excellent en-suite shower room, as well as a family bathroom with Jacuzzi style bath, guest bedroom and rear hall with utility area which leads to a ‘secret’ sheltered patio area to the rear of the house.

A further staircase leads from the front hallway to the second floor accommodation – a pair of lovely bedrooms with a shared cloakroom and hall.

The property benefits from full double glazing and under-floor heating to the ground and first floor levels with radiators providing heating to the second floor. Of a high specification, the kitchen includes double oven, fridge/freezer, dishwasher and island unit with five ring gas hob.

The property also has an integral single garage with space for storage workshop. There is also an external car charging point.

Kirkbrae House stands in an attractive landscaped garden with areas of lawn and patio, enclosed by stone walls. There is a blocked driveway with parking for three vehicles.

The conservation village of Collessie has a lovely quaint feel with many delightful old buildings and lots of open space.

Local services and facilities are on hand in the villages of Letham, Ladybank and Auchtermuchty with a wider offering available in the bustling local county market town of Cupar where there is an excellent range of shops, supermarkets, restaurants, as well as a monthly farmers’ market.

Going further afield, accessibility to the cities from Collessie is excellent with Perth, Dundee and Edinburgh all within comfortable daily driving distance.

The main motorway network is easily accessed via the M90 at Milnathort or Bridge of Earn, with the centre of Edinburgh approximately 41 miles away by road.

There are railway stations in Ladybank, Cupar, Leuchars and Markinch with Edinburgh’s busy international airport also within easy striking distance.

The ancient and historic town of St Andrews, with its famous golf links and renowned university, lies about fifteen miles to the east Nearby Letham is home to the acclaimed Secret Garden outdoor nursery and also the local primary school, with state secondary schooling available at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

Independent schooling is available nearby with a number of highly rated establishments including the High School of Dundee, St Leonards, Kilgraston, Strathallan and Craigclowan.

For further information visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £335,000.