A lovely lodge on southern shores of Loch Ness

Forester’s Lodge is located in a beautiful setting close to the southern shores of Loch Ness.

Presented for sale by Galbraith, Forester’s Lodge is a delightful property which has been modernised and extended to a high standard.

The current owners purchased the house approximately 10 years ago, and have carried out improvements including the installation of central heating, the creation of a dining kitchen, a new kitchen with range cooker, new bathrooms and a recently installed a hot tub on the garden decking.

Forester’s Lodge is ideal for buyers seeking a family home, or as a business/lifestyle option. Its two wings lend themselves to high quality bed and breakfast or as a large self-catering business.

The hamlet of Inverfarigaig lies in the Great Glen, but distant from the busier tourist route along the north side of the Loch.

Although both Inverness and Fort Augustus are just half-an-hour’s drive away, this area remains peaceful and unspoilt, its beautiful wooded shoreline and dramatic inland landscape providing a haven for many rare species of plants and wildlife.

The quiet countryside makes it an ideal area for cycling and walking while the west coast with its excellent sailing is within easy reach.

There is a choice of two primary schools, both with a bus service and secondary schooling is available at Inverness Royal Academy.

Inverness has all the facilities of a modern city including its airport with regular flights to the south and Europe.

The agents will consider offers over £430,000

Visit HERE for more information.