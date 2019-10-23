A home with breathtaking views over land and sea

An attractive home enjoying an excellent position from where there are spectacular and often dramatic, north-westerly seascape and landscape views.

Presented by Robb Residential, Ar-Dachaidh is a pretty detached traditional Argyll bungalow which is located within a pleasant ribbon development of similarly styled homes in a wonderful coastal position to the south side of Strachur.

The property provides light and bright easily managed accommodation over one level; the house is very nicely finished internally – where the rooms are comfortable, well finished and are dressed with a fresh neutral palette of décor.

The property comprises: Outer front door to entrance hallway, cupboard housing electrical switch gear, bedroom 1, window to rear gardens, 2 x double fitted wardrobes, formal dining room with steps down to formal sitting room, completely uninterrupted views, imitation fireplace. Kitchen with window to front gardens, bedroom 2 with window to front gardens, 1 x fitted wardrobe, storage cupboard, bedroom 3 window to rear gardens, double fitted wardrobe, w/c, utility room with door to rear porch, door to rear gardens, storage cupboard, family bathroom, storage cupboard.

Outbuildings include an attached single garage of cream painted render finish, concrete floor, up and over door, light and power.

The gardens features a black top driveway to vehicle parking and hard standing area, paved pathway to front gardens, low maintenance by design and a gravel bed and rockery at the side, a flagstone pathway is around the house leading to mature lawn at the rear with steps down to a paved patio, ideal for alfresco dining. The gardens are colourful and well maintained and offer uninterrupted views across Loch Fyne.

Ar-Dachaidh is situated in the Loch Fyne side coastal village of Strachur. Strachur is in southern Argyll at the sheltered confluence of highland glens and the sea loch of Loch Fyne. For the most part, the village is formed by the ribbon development that runs along the coast.

Ar-Dachaidh is to the southern side of the village and it enjoys an elevated setting from where there are wonderful sea and landscape aspects across Loch Fyne with the small marina pontoon and sheltered anchorage in the foreground.

Strachur is a delightful and very pretty Loch Fyne side, Argyllshire coastal village. Strachur and Loch Fyne are well known for their natural scenic beauty which has always drawn people to the area to live, holiday and enjoy weekend breaks.

The village has a Post Office, café, a retail service station, an excellent Medical Centre with in-house pharmacy, and a vibrant Community Hall and Sports Pavilion; all of which cater for most everyday needs and requirements. Glasgow is about 54 miles distant and offers a full range of higher and further educational services as well as all the cultural and professional services normally connected with a major city.

There are several restaurants, all with menus that encompass the term Scotland’s Natural Larder – these include Loch Fyne Oysters, The Creggans Inn and Invercottage Restaurant. The George Hotel at Inveraray enjoys an enviable reputation for serving seasonal local produce.

Dunoon is a scenic drive approximately 18.8 miles away with Glasgow Airport at approximately 54 miles distant via Loch Lomond side and Oban approximately 58 miles.

Primary schooling is available in Strachur and secondary schooling is available at Dunoon. The nearest independent school is Helensburgh at 35 miles.

The A83 & A82 provide access to central Scotland. Arrochar has a main line rail station with a service to and from Glasgow city centre and a sleeper to London. The frequent western ferry service between McInroy?s Point and Hunters Quay provides travel to Glasgow and the west of mainland Scotland or alternatively Argyll Ferries run from Dunoon to Gourock.

The area offers much in the way of outdoor pursuits including cycle routes, challenging hill climbs, walks and several golf courses. The recently established Cowal Way stretches from Portavadie in the West and travels eastwards for 31 miles through some of the most dramatic and picturesque sea and landscapes in the west coast. The coastline of Cowal Peninsula is fast becoming known as Argyll?s secret coast by Welcome to Scotland.

Sea, river and loch fishing are also available in the area as are a number of commercially run shoots. Some of the local estates allow stalking by arrangement.

For sailors, the sea lochs of the west of Scotland offer safe anchorages as well as spectacular coastal sailing; there is a floating pontoon at Strachur owned by the Strachur Bay Mooring Association (SBMA), and there are marina and chandlery services at Rhu, Inverkip, Portavadie and Sandbank. Loch Fyne is the deepest sea loch in Europe.

The agents will consider offers over £185,000.

Visit HERE for more details.