A home with a historic link to Robert Burns

A Scots property which has been linked to Robert Burns is now for sale.

Galbraith has been instructed to sell a historic townhouse in Kirkcudbright with a tantalising short poem written on the wall and signed by R Burns, thought to be Robert Burns himself.

The bard is known to have stayed at 52 High Street, Kirkcudbright, when it was a coaching inn, The Kings Arms. The County Commissioners, or excisemen, would dine at the inn following meetings at the Tollbooth. Robert Burns was an exciseman between 1789 and 1796.

The verse reads:

When January winds were blowin’ cauld,

To Kirkcudbright I took my way,

But mirksome night did me enfold,

Till earliest day.

The lines are very similar to a song known to have been written by Robert Burns called The Lass That Made The Bed To Me. The inscription was uncovered in the 1920s by a former owner of the house, the noted Scottish painter William Robson.

Robson was convinced that it was indeed Robert Burns who had written the lines. Robson had the inscription preserved on the bedroom wall, where it remains today.

David Corrie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale of the property, said its history is just one of its many appealing features: ‘This is a wonderful Georgian townhouse, steeped in history and located in the town’s prestigious High Street. It has been sympathetically restored and now offers a spacious family home, with elegant public rooms and a landscaped garden.

‘The possible connection to Robert Burns is enthralling but equally the link to William Robson, a much-admired Scottish artist, is also a lovely historical reference.’

The agents will consider offers over £515,000.

For further details click HERE.