A home for all seasons with magnificent views

A family home for all seasons with stunning sea views has hit the property market.

The McLean family must have one of the best views in Scotland.

Torridon, their lovingly-restored five-bedroomed villa, enjoys an uninterrupted panorama over Oban Bay to the Isle of Mull, with 13th century Duart Castle in sight.

Mary explained: ‘It couldn’t be more appropriate since Duart Castle is actually the home of the McLean clan chiefs!’

Located in Oban’s most desirable residential district, the truly spectacular views from the property’s four picture windows are one of the aspects which make Torridon so special.

‘The first thing visitors do is gravitate towards the windows and look out across the bay to Mull and Kerrera. Seasons change, but the views are still wonderful,’ said Mary.

Torridon has been a much-loved family home since it was built 123 years ago.

The land was sold by a George Grant Mackay to a John James Lowson in 1889, and construction began on the house seven years later in 1896. Originally it was called The Cliff and given its elevated position it’s easy to understand why!

John James Lowson then sold it to the Sinclair family who owned it from 1930 to 1954 changing its name to St Clair – and its new title is still visible on the stone entrance pillars.

The next owners, the Harold family, kept the name when they bought it in 1954, but the MacDonald family renamed it Torridon when they took over in 1978 to run the property as a B&B, the only owners to do so.

When Hugh and Mary bought Torridon in 1992 they set about restoring it to its original Victorian grandeur.

Mary continued: ‘We’ve done a lot of work over the past 27 years to both modernise and restore its wonderful features. We reconfigured the back area of the property which was originally the pantry area and servants’ quarters to create a welcoming rear entrance hall with plenty of storage and a modern utility room.

‘Torridon is a house that welcomes people. Everyone talks about the parties here – not because we are party people especially – but it’s got a very hospitable atmosphere.’

Originally from Glasgow and Greenock respectively, Hugh and Mary are now moving back to the Central Belt to be closer to family and other commitments.

Mary added: ‘It’s not been an easy decision to sell Torridon and we had to mull it over for a long time. But the time is right for us to pass this wonderful home onto new owners.’

Torridon is being presented for sale by Bell Ingram at offers over £365,000.

Andrew Fuller, from Bell Ingram’s Oban office, said: “Torridon is a very special property and early viewing is highly recommended. The living space is extremely versatile and although it’s been a family home for many years it is equally suited to operating as a B&B, offering buyers a secondary income.

‘The way the houses on either side have been constructed mean that Torridon is very private and its elevated position on a very quiet road means that the view is safeguarded because it will never be overlooked from the front.

‘The location is convenient for access to the town centre without crossing any main roads. The Atlantis sports centre is just a few minutes’ walk away, as is the primary school bus stop.

‘Oban is really vibrant with a superb range of restaurants, very good sports facilities, schools, a hospital and the University of the Highlands & Islands campus. Rail and bus links are excellent plus the ferry port offers a gateway to the islands.’

The accommodation is laid out over two floors. A vestibule leads into a lovely central hallway where a comfortable and spacious sitting room is located to the left, complete with ornate tiled fireplace and a large bay window which perfectly frames far reaching views. The dining room is located to the right of the hallway, again capitalising on the views across the bay.

To the rear of the property, there is a large kitchen with a combination of bespoke wooden cabinets, complimented by granite worktops. A central island gives additional worktop space, while two windows flood the room with natural daylight.

Adjacent to the kitchen, a fully fitted utility room houses a variety of appliances and offers additional storage. An entrance hall/boot room gives access to the side garden, and parking at the rear of the property. A large cupboard in this room also houses a newly installed gas boiler. A separate WC completed the ground floor accommodation.

A marvellous wooden staircase leads from the central hallway to the upper floor, where a central landing gives access to five bedrooms and a fully fitted family bathroom with bath and shower.

The front facing bedrooms benefit from the breathtaking views, with large windows giving them a bright and airy feel. The master bedroom also benefits from a walk-in dressing room with wash facilities for added convenience. A separate WC is also located on the first floor.

The agents will consider offers over £365,000.

Click HERE to read more.