A historic residential estate for sale at £4million+

A stunning historic residential estate totally refurbished to the highest standard is now on the property market.

Stevenson House, presented by Rettie and Co, is based in Haddington, East Lothian, and has a fascinating history, with various articles and pamphlets having been written on the property.

The house as seen today dates from circa 1560 and replaced an earlier house that is understood to have been burnt to the ground during Hartford’s invasion of Scotland in 1544. The house is a rare example of a ‘grange plan’ house meaning it was built in a square shape around a central courtyard three storeys high with a turnpike staircase at each of the four corners.

There is no detailed record of the ownership of Stevenson House until 1624 when it was bought by John Sinclair and it remained in the Sinclair family until the death of Sir Robert Sinclair in 1899.

The major changes to the house during that time were in the late 17th century when the south facing reception rooms were enlarged and made grander with the ceilings on the first floor raised, the rooms being panelled and decorated in the classical style of the period.

At the same time the south-west turnpike staircase was removed and the grand square staircase to the first floor added. In the early nineteenth century the Bay windows on the southern façade were constructed to improve the entertaining space within the house.

In 1931 Stevenson was bought by William Dunlop who surprisingly never moved in and when he died in 1946 the property was in a poor state and his son John spent the next 10 years carrying out an extensive restoration of the house and grounds. This included creating the Library on the second floor and panelling it with cedar and mahogany salvaged from the break up of a liner in 1934.

The salvaged timbers were also used to create bookshelves and panelling in some of the halls. On the death of John Dunlop’s widow in 2000 Stevenson was bought by the current owners who undertook an 18 month project using a team of experts to restore and remodel the house and buildings to create a wonderful country house suitable for 21st century living.

Stevenson House is a superb example of a small Residential Estate centred around a magnificent country house which is presented in impeccable condition.

The house is surrounded by beautiful gardens and parkland and is approached by a tarred tree lined drive which passes a Lodge house and continues through the parkland before arriving at a large gravel sweep at the front door.

The drive splits before the gravel and continues round to the rear courtyard where there are a range of outbuildings and Little Stevenson and The Coach House. It is clear to see from the moment you enter Stevenson the effort and attention to detail that has gone in to ensuring one of the finest houses in East Lothian and the surrounding grounds were restored to their former glory.

The unrivalled condition of the house, secondary properties, gardens and grounds reveal the care and time that the current owners have applied over their 20 year tenure of Stevenson.

Stevenson House sits in the centre of its gardens and is built of stone, partially harled, under a predominantly slated roof, and has been completely refurbished by the current owners with great flair and imagination, and now provides an enchanting and elegant family home fit for the 21st century.

The works carried out to the original house by the current owners are too extensive to detail in this document but involved stripping back the entire building to its core prior to reinstating and restoring original features while modernising and reconfiguring the layout to create the fabulous home that can be seen today.

In brief the works included restoring external stonework, repointing, re-roofing, refurbishing the sash and case windows, rewiring, new fire alarm, new sound system, security system, replumbing, new bathrooms, restoration of original features such as the cornicing, woodwork and pillars, new heating system, underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, installation of an eight person lift, the creation of a stunning cobbled mural in the central courtyard and total redecoration and carpeting.

The front door to the house is at the western facade of the property and opens to a large porch and beyond to the vestibule and staircase hall. Beyond is an inner hall which flows around the central courtyard and is replicated on the first floor providing access to all the principal rooms.

The courtyard provides a perfect connection to all the rooms and throws light into the centre of the house.

Little Stevenson is a spacious house comprising hall, living room, kitchen, utility room, WC, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Stevenson Coach House is a substantial house with living room, dining room, games room, litchen, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

The South Lodge is a traditional cottage with sitting room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Stunning formal gardens featuring mature specimen trees, with a wild garden leading to a riverside walk.

Outbuildings include a workshop, stabling, three double garages and gardener’s store.

There are 7.10 acres of grass parkland paddocks enclosed by wrought iron and post and rail fencing.

Stevenson House borders the River Tyne in a prime position in East Lothian surrounded by rolling farmland in a private yet highly accessible location about 2.5 from the county town of Haddington.

Haddington is a vibrant market town and offers a wide range of local services, including independent shops, supermarkets, leisure facilities, restaurants, cafes and primary and secondary schooling.

The private Compass School in Haddington and Belhaven Prep School at Dunbar (11 miles) have excellent reputations, and Loretto Junior and Senior Schools are also convenient, at Musselburgh (13 miles). Edinburgh has a wider range of private schools, and is extremely accessible, either by car, or train from the commuter station at Drem (6 miles) and there is also a bus service that runs to the centre of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Airport is approximately 29 miles away and provides an increasing number of both domestic and international flights.

There are several renowned golf courses in the county with the Open Championship links course at Muirfield, complimented by the courses at Gullane, Luffness and North Berwick in addition to numerous local clubs.

In addition for the outdoor enthusiast there is sailing in the Forth, walking in the Lammermuir Hills or on the beautiful beaches of East Lothian, riding and field sports including fishing on your own stretch of the River Tyne to enjoy.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £4 million.