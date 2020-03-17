A Highland country house hotel with fishing rights

A delightful Highland hotel with access to fishing rights on three nearby lochs has been put up for sale.

Presented by agents Bell Ingram, the Overscaig House Hotel is set in an idyllic location near Lairg, Sutherland, and has eight en-suite letting bedrooms, plus spacious owners’ and staff accommodation.

The 3-Star STB hotel sits in six acres of outstanding gardens and grounds which provide access to fishing rights on Loch Shin, Loch a’Ghriama and Loch Merkland, all within a short distance from the hotel.

The sale includes five boats with all the associated equipment.

Joanne Stennett, from Bell Ingram, said: ‘Fishing is one of the attractions close to the owners’ hearts and the number of fishing parties booking has increased over the past year.

‘It is also popular with home-grown and international visitors looking for a classic Scottish break in a quiet location within easy driving and cycling distance of the ever-popular North Coast 500 route.

‘Overscaig offers an excellent lifestyle opportunity to live and work in the beautiful Highlands of Scotland. The hotel currently trades from Mid-April to October end to suit the owners, personal lifestyle but there is significant potential for a new owner to extend to an all year-round business.’

The current owners enjoy excellent reviews on Booking.com and have the Recognition of Excellence from Hotels Combined.

The accommodation is laid out over three, easily managed levels which includes eight quality en-suite letting bedrooms, a traditional bar area and a snug with open fire where bar meals can be enjoyed.

There is a guest lounge and dinner is served in the restaurant area in the modern extension offering spectacular views.

There are practical areas such as a rod room and drying room with fridge and freezer storage for guests to store their ‘catch’.

There is a dry goods store for the kitchen plus a shed used by the owners for general garden storage. There is a large gravelled seating area from where to enjoy loch views and barbeques, and the property has off-road parking for up

to 12 vehicles.

The accommodation comprises a large entrance vestibule which is ideal for boots and changing from any wet gear. This leads to the reception area. The bar and lounge are to the side and there are WCs to the rear. The snug has a feature stone fireplace and solid fuel fire making this the ideal place to relax after a day out walking or fishing.

A hallway leads to the rear corridor where a door leads to the comfortable guest lounge and spacious dining room.

The eight letting bedrooms are situated on the first floor to sleep 17 guests. They are all spacious and equipped with satellite Freesat HD TV, radio/alarm, tea/coffee making facilities and hairdryer. Rooms 1, 3 and 5 have open loch views.

The commercial kitchen is well-equipped and functional with a tiled floor and extraction unit.

Off the kitchen is a laundry. There is a beer/wine cellar and numerous housekeeping cupboards.

Elsewhere, the spacious owner’s accommodation comprises a lounge, kitchen, office and double en-suite bedroom.

Staff accommodation is located in two attic rooms with a shared shower room. The current owners have upgraded both these areas giving the scope to let out the owners’ flat as a self-catering unit to increase income.

Overscaig House Hotel is situated approximately 17 miles to the north west of the peaceful village of Lairg which is the crossroads for the north and west coasts of Scotland and an area of outstanding scenic beauty and native wildlife.

Lairg provides a range of local amenities including shops, a railway station, mobile bank, dentist and health centre. The village also has a primary school with secondary schools in Golspie and Dornoch.

Inverness, the capital of the Highlands, is approximately 63 miles by road and provides all the services of a major regional centre. Inverness Airport provides flights to London and other destinations throughout the UK and Europe.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £425,000.