A hidden property gem with its own island

A secluded Wester Ross property which offers the ultimate waterside retreat, is now for sale.

At the foot of Stac Pollaidh, one of the most iconic mountains in the Highlands, Linneraineach is a charming traditional cottage, sheltered and screened by mature native woodland and with 35 acres of grounds that extend to the shores of Loch Lurgainn.

The property, presented by Galbraith, includes its own uninhabited, 10-acre island in the loch. Reached by boat from Linneraineach or by stepping stones further along the shoreline, the island offers opportunity for fun and adventure – picnicking, camping and fishing and enjoying the experience of a unique 360-degree panorama of the exquisite mountain and loch landscape of the western Highlands.

Phiddy Robertson from Galbraith, who is handling the sale of the property, said: ‘This is a very special property which would make a wonderful holiday home or permanent residence. The cottage is surrounded by spectacular scenery and having one’s own island, as well as fishing rights and a boat launch, is a joy. The combination of loch, mountain and woodland views make the setting quite magical.

‘The cottage itself offers spacious accommodation including four bedrooms, a dining-kitchen and an attractive sitting room with open fire. There is also the potential to extend the cottage into the adjoining stone barn, subject to planning permission.’

Linneraineach is on the Coigach peninsula in Wester Ross between the coastal villages of Ullapool and Achiltibuie and close to the route of the NorthCoast 500. The cottage is in a unique location with the magnificent Stac Pollaidh as a backdrop and surrounded by a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The Coigach Peninsula is one of the most beautiful parts of the western Highlands and forms part of Scotland’s first European Geopark, an area recognised globally for its outstanding geological features, cultural heritage and forward-thinking communities.

The area has sandy beaches and is popular for kayaking, diving and sea fishing, while the spectacular mountain scenery is home to a wide variety of native wildlife and provides excellent hill walking and climbing.

Coigach is a thriving community well served by a range of facilities including a post office, three shops, primary school, community centre, church and petrol station. Ullapool, about 14 miles away, has a secondary school as well as further shops and amenities, plus the ferry connection to Stornoway.

Linneraineach is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £290,000.

