A handsome lochside home with great views

A handsome detached home on the edge of a loch is now for sale.

Presented to the market by Robb Residential, Allanmyo provides light and bright easily managed accommodation over two levels; the house is very nicely finished inside and externally is of exposed stone construction and all under a dark grey Welsh slate roof.

The house is perfectly set up for principal family living. Inveraray and the Loch Fyne coastline are also well-known west of Scotland holiday and short break destinations. Therefore, offering scope as a second/holiday home or as an income producing investment proposition.

The property features: Outer storm door to entrance vestibule, Inner front door to entrance hallway, kitchen come formal dining room, 2 x windows to front gardens, Edinburgh press, electric imitation fireplace, rear hallway to shower room, w/c, utility room, door to rear gardens. Entrance hallway, cupboard housing boiler, potential bedroom 1/home office, replica old-fashioned fireplace, formal sitting room with bay windows overlooking front gardens, original fireplace.

Via a carpeted staircase to half landing, there is access to a family bathroom, rear door to rear staircase down to greater gardens, electrical switch gear located in rear hallway, shower room, staircase to first floor landing, bedroom 2 window to rear gardens, bedroom 3 with bay window offering completely uninterrupted views across Loch Fyne, bedroom 4 window to front, Jack and Jill door to walk in wardrobe space, bedroom 5 window to rear.

The front gardens are mainly to level lawn bounded by a shallow exposed stone wall; via sandstone piers to private driveway, vehicular turning, hard standing and parking. Rear gardens are mainly to lawn and are bound by an exposed stone wall.

Allanmyo is a handsome detached property, located on the front of the mid Argyllshire ribbon settlement of Minard just off the A83. The house enjoys uninterrupted and often dramatic views across Loch Fyne from the north west corner of Achagoyle Bay.

Minard is located midway between Inveraray and Lochgilphead and has a primary school and church. The village of Furnace is about 3.5 miles to the north of Minard and has a shop/post office, primary school and health centre. Inveraray (12 miles to the north-east) and Lochgilphead (13 miles to the south-west) provide an excellent range of further local amenities, shops and professional services.

The district is well served by both primary and secondary education with FE/HE college learning centre in the latter.

Glasgow, about 75 miles away, offers a full range of higher and further education services, as well as all the cultural and professional services normally connected with a major city. The A83 and A82 offer swift access to central Scotland with the closest rail link at Arrochar (34 miles) providing access to the main west coast line to Glasgow. The village is also served by a bus service which allows connections to Glasgow, Campbeltown and Oban via Inveraray or Lochgilphead.

The locality of Loch Fyne-side offers much in the way of outdoor pursuits including cross-country cycle routes, hill walks and challenging climbs; Brainport Heritage Trail and Solar Alignment just a short walk along the shores of Loch Fyne towards Minard Castle; the famous Crarae National Trust Gardens; events and entertainment in Minard and Furnace village halls; a cross-country drive to Loch Awe; and Auchindrain Museum reached by the river Leacainn Walk out of Furnace.

Mid-Argyll presents some of the most dramatic seascapes and landscapes on the West Coast. Sea, river and loch fishing is easily available, as are a number of organised private and commercial low ground shoots as well as deer-stalking. There are excellent opportunities for boating/yachting on Loch Fyne, leading not only to the Clyde estuary but also to the Crinan Canal across the Mull of Kintyre to the Hebrides and the Atlantic. The Lochgair and Minard Moorings Group offer mooring opportunities for prospective boat owners.

The agents will consider offers over £285,000

Click HERE to read more.