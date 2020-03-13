A former railway station on the property market

A former railway station on the route of the Speyside Way, in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, has come to the open market.

Presented by Galbraith, the main purpose of Cromdale Station, commonly referred to as the Speyside Railway, was to service the many distilleries which lie in the region.

Cromdale had a reasonable sized goods yard for whisky traffic, with a private line to the local distillery at Balmenach. The railway station first started operating in 1863 and closed its doors to passengers in 1965 and to goods in 1968, when it was then converted into a private dwelling.

The property’s external appearance remained true to its original purpose and Great North of Scotland design whilst offering characterful living.

Accommodation is over one storey with a warm and cosy dining kitchen, reception room with open fire, three bedrooms master with en-suite, along with a utility room and separate boot room with direct access to the good-sized garden.

There is also an excellent range of outbuildings within the grounds including an office, two workshops, a summer house and garden sheds. The former platform provides a place to sit and enjoy the countryside views.

A restored carriage built at the Inverurie works in 1916 stands behind the platform to the side of the property. This fully serviced former railway carriage known as the ‘camping coach’ is currently used as a successful holiday let with two bedrooms, a dining kitchen, shower room and private garden space. Subject to arrangement with the present owners this could be continued. (www.cromdalestation.co.uk)

It is testament to the workmanship of the time, as although the outside of the vehicle has been completely re-skinned, the original steel sub-frame and oak body framing have been preserved.

Jemima Walker, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, said: ‘Cromdale Station has been in the same hands for 25 years and it now presents a rare opportunity for new owners to enjoy its quirky offering in a truly beautiful part of Highland Scotland.

‘The camping coach is being run as a successful holiday let business and enjoying a large percentage of repeat bookings. Included in the sale is the holiday let business incorporating the website and existing marketing activity.’

This lovely former railway station is just outside the village of Cromdale which is 23 miles south west of Elgin and the nearest town is a mere four miles away in Grantown-on-Spey.

For those looking for some outdoor adventure, the Speyside Way, one of the finest long-distance walks, passes right through the platform of Cromdale Station.

To the west are excellent walks in the Anagach Woods and to the east is the hill of Tom-an-Aird. The station also provides an excellent starting point for the Cromdale Hills situated to the south and offering several miles of fine walks including the site of the Battle of Cromdale and the Coronation and Jubilee Cairns.

The Cairngorm Ski Centre is approximately 25 miles from Cromdale Station and the smaller ski centre at the Lecht is approximately 22 miles away, and has particularly good facilities for beginners, and child skiers.

This centre is also open all year round and offers downhill mountain biking from the chairlifts.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £255,000.