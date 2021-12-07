A fine Victorian family home with eleven bedrooms

A beautiful Victorian home with eleven bedrooms has been brought to the market.

Dating from 1846, Sunbank House was originally built as a fine family home, and is now presented for sale by Bell Ingram.

The property was sympathetically extended in 1994 adding a further wing which mirrored the original part of the house.

The high level of workmanship resulted in it winning a number of awards within the sector.

Although Sunbank House is currently operated as a successful small private hotel, it could be returned to its original use as a family home.

The configuration of Sunbank House is currently laid out to allow it to operate as a licenced hotel.

The rooms are finished to a beautiful standard in keeping with the quality and history of the property.

The main public rooms overlook the front gardens as do two of the ground floor bedrooms. There is a third ground floor bedroom and these three bedrooms have en suite facilities.

There are a number of service areas including the kitchen, laundry and an office.

On the upper floor are the remaining eight bedrooms, six of these have en suite facilities and there is a separate bathroom.

The property has a guide price of £850,000.