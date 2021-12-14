A farmhouse in need of a complete renovation

A rare opportunity to purchase a traditional farmhouse in need to a complete renovation, has been brought to the market.

Presented to the market by Bidwells, Strathgroy Farmhouse sits in an elevated position in rural Highland Perthshire (approximately 280 metres above sea level) on a primarily south westerly facing hillside, providing wonderful views of the surrounding countryside and down towards the River Garry below.

The exceptional panorama allows you to enjoy spectacular Highland Perthshire scenery and the full array of colours on display with the passing of the seasons.

Now in need of complete renovation, Strathgroy Farmhouse is of traditional stone and lime construction under a pitched timber-framed slate covered roof.

Spread over two floors, the current configuration provides four double bedrooms, a generous living room, family bathroom, downstairs WC and a large kitchen in the single storey extension to the east.

The living room and bedrooms in the original part of the house would presumably be capable of supporting new solid fuel stoves if the fireplaces were exposed.

Subject to securing planning permission for the addition of a sizeable extension to the rear and possibly the west to mirror the existing extension to the east, Strathgroy has the potential to provide substantial, spacious and flexible accommodation.

All in all, it represents a fantastic opportunity to create a beautiful new home with significant outdoor space, all in a delightful, secluded setting within easy reach of local amenities and transport routes.

The garden, which surrounds the property to the front and sides, is mostly enclosed by a post and wire fence, is predominantly laid to lawn and framed with some mature broadleaf trees. To the east is a larger and now rougher area of ground through which a small burn runs – fed by a pond which sits immediately to the north (rear) of the steading. In total, the site currently extends to approximately 1.66 acres. The garden ground, much like the house, is in now in need of some remedial work.

There may be potential to include a modest additional area of grazings, however this would be entirely by separate negotiation following agreement in principle for the existing area as advertised.

Strathgroy comes with a substantial traditional farm steading and adjacent sheep fank, both of which could both be reconfigured for a variety of uses. Subject to securing planning permission, these buildings (or more likely the site which they occupy) are considered to have significant development potential for replacement dwellings.

Equally, given the recent changes to Permitted Development Rights, the likelihood of being able to progress with some sort of redevelopment or at least partial redevelopment of the existing structures – without the need for detailed planning permission – has increased significantly.

Located on the northern side of the lower extent of Glen Garry, Strathgroy is conveniently placed to take advantage of local services available in the nearby historic town of Blair Atholl, while Pitlochry (which lies slightly further south) has a wider range of amenities including doctors’ surgeries, dentists, banks, solicitors as well as quality independent shops, galleries and numerous places to eat.

Blair Atholl has a small local primary school but the ‘local’ high school is in Pitlochry. There are of course various highly regarded private schools available and accessible within the wider Perthshire area including Morrisons Academy, Glenalmond College and Strathallan.

Further services and amenities including a hospital and larger supermarkets can be found in Perth, approximately 33 miles to the south.

Strathgroy is approximately 600 yards from the A9 but accessed by a nearly one mile long shared private access track. This provides easy connection direct onto the arterial road link between north and south. Blair Atholl has its own mainline railway station which provides regular services to Inverness, Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as the Caledonian sleeper to London.

Despite these convenient transport links, the relatively isolated nature of the property offers a rarely available degree of privacy in what is an extremely sought-after area.

If so desired, purchasers would be afforded the opportunity to deviate from the existing route of the private access and bypass the neighbouring Clunebeg farmyard, which it currently passes through. The estate has made provision in the titles for the creation of a new section of track, the approximate route of which is shown coloured blue on the sale plan. An alternative route to the west might also be considered if this is preferred by potential purchasers. In addition, a new agricultural access will be created by the estate to bypass Strathgroy and ensure farm traffic does not encroach on the area to be sold.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £385,000.