A family home that’s packed full of charm

A charming three-bedroom family home situated in the heart of the Scottish Borders is now for sale.

Presented by Rettie and Co, Stables Cottage is situated in a quiet peaceful setting just outside the popular village of Minto.

Stables Cottage is a traditional Scottish Victorian cottage dating back to around 1830 and boasting three bedrooms and three lovely public rooms.

The house has been sympathetically renovated over the years and now offers well-proportioned and flexible accommodation arranged over two principal floors.

A private tarmacadam driveway from Minto village leads to a shared, private gravelled driveway which, in turn, leads to a parking area and the double garage beside Stables Cottage. A pedestrian path leads to the front door and into a welcoming reception hallway. From here the accommodation flows naturally from room to room starting with the family kitchen.

The kitchen has ample space for casual dining and offers a range of wall and base units. All of the appliances are free standing including the electric total control three door AGA.

A rear passageway from the kitchen leads to the back door and a large pantry cupboard. Beside the kitchen is a hallway which leads through the dining room into the drawing room. Both rooms offer views of the garden. The drawing room has a particularly attractive stone feature wall with a feature fireplace containing a 7.5 Kw Charnwood wood-burning stove.

The drawing room also offers patio doors out to the front garden as does the dining room. On the other side of the reception hallway is the third public room. Currently used as the family sitting room and music room it is a comfortable room which offers views out over the garden. In this room, there is a 4 Kw Charnwood stove installed.

A rear hallway leads to the downstairs bedroom which is supported by a beautifully presented shower room. A downstairs W.C supports the public space and completes the accommodation on the ground floor.

A central stair from the rear hall leads up to the first-floor landing. Off the landing are two large double bedrooms, the master boasting fitted wardrobes. Both bedrooms are supported by a family bathroom.

There is extensive boarded and insulated loft space above the upstairs bedrooms accessed by separate hatches with aluminium ladders. There is a boarded and insulated loft space above the dining room accessed from the rear hallway and a large boarded and insulated loft space above the drawing room accessed through a hatch and extending wooden ladder. Each loft space has electric lighting.

Stables Cottage offers generous and particularly stunning garden grounds which are mainly laid to lawn with mature borders. The front garden offers a south west facing patio and looks out onto the parklands of the former Minto House, commonly known as The Wilderness. There is an attractive= pebble pond with a water feature visible from the public rooms.

The rear garden offers a more practical side to Stables Cottage with raised vegetable planters and a green house. The rear garden also has two wood stores positioned close to the back door and two storage rooms behind the garage, one is used as a potting shed and the other a workshop. The parking area beside the cottage is suitable for four vehicles and there is also a large double garage with an electric up and over door.

Minto is a pretty village with a strong community spirit. The village offers a well-attended parish church and a very popular golf club which has regular competitions and a well-regarded restaurant.

The area has some of the most beautiful countryside in the UK and offers excellent walking and cycling opportunities from the property.

Two miles to the south is the village of Denholm. Denholm is positioned around a pretty village green and offers excellent local amenities including a primary school, public house/hotel, butcher, tearoom, post office, bakery and restaurant.

Seven miles south west is the town of Hawick which has further secondary schooling and national retailers and supermarkets. The popular town of Melrose is 11 miles to the north. Melrose, which took the 2018 Sunday Times title of the Best Place to Live in Scotland, is one of the most picturesque towns in the Sottish Borders and a popular tourist destination offering the world-famous Melrose 7’s, Melrose Abbey, Harmony House, Priorwood Gardens and Abbotsford House, the former home of Sir Walter Scott.

The area boasts a number of golf courses and there are sporting opportunities for shooting and fishing. The river Tweed is approximately 10 miles distant.

The BGH (Borders General Hospital) lies just to the south of Melrose and is very accessible for Stables Cottage, as is Tweedbank Train Station which provides a service into Central Edinburgh in approx. an hour. Berwick Upon Tweed (approx 40 miles) provides a major rail link for travel to the South and for the frequent flier, airports can be found in Edinburgh or Newcastle.

The agents will consider offers over £425,000.