A family home at Rumbling Bridge

A WELL-BUILT, five-bedroom detached family home at Rumbling Bridge near Kinross has come onto the market.

The house has spacious and versatile accommodation, extending to 1,915 square feet (178 sq m).

The property enjoys a lovely private position with open south facing views.

The design includes an outer porch, vestibule, reception hall, impressive lounge with log-burning stove and French doors to a decked area, a fitted dining kitchen with double doors to a conservatory, utility area, two downstairs bedrooms (one used as a study), principal bathroom, upper floor landing, three further bedrooms, master en-suite shower room and toilet with attic store room.

Outside, the property has an extensive five car parking area and a detached double garage. A purpose-built office has been formed within one of the garages. It is insulated to a high standard and has hard wired broadband.

The grounds are mainly in grass and feature three storage sheds. One has a gardener’s toilet, one is equipped as a kennels with dog run, and the final one is good general storage. There is a productive vegetable plot and the gardens offer excellent privacy. The decked area is a nice sheltered space with open south facing views.

The property is perfect for couples, families and home working.

Rumbling Bridge is a lovely residential village set by the River Devon. It is famous for its deep gorge and double bridge, which gives the village its name. Crook of Devon is a popular village within walking distance of Rumbling Bridge. It has amenities including a village shop for everyday needs, village hall, church and pub. Muckhart is also nearby with amenities including a golf course (27 holes), village tea room and pub.

The school catchments for Rumbling Bridge are Fossoway Primary in nearby Crook of Devon and Kinross High School. Both schools enjoy an excellent reputation.

