A double apartment in an A-listed rural mansion

Apartment D at Saltoun Hall is a delightful double upper apartment within an impressive A Listed mansion house in an enchanting rural location.

Presented by Simpson & Marwick, the apartment has a blend of contemporary and period finishes with high ceilings, shutters, a stone staircase, flagstone flooring, fireplaces and ornate cornicing which enhance the large rooms within the apartment.

The property also benefits from a bespoke hand built kitchen, quality bathrooms and modern electric wet heating system with restored cast iron radiators.

There are well kept and extensive communal grounds which surround the property with individual allotments.

A gravel driveway to the front provides ample parking and there is double garage.

Pencaitland is an attractive rural village set in the wooded countryside of East Lothian close to Haddington and Gifford. The village has a local shop, post office and a pub and there are excellent walks in the area.

There is a good village primary school and secondary schooling is available at nearby Haddington or Tranent.

Haddington and Tranent also offer a wider range of shops, restaurants, supermarkets and leisure facilities.

Private schooling is available at Compass in Haddington, Belhaven Hill in Dunbar, Loretto in Musselburgh with further choices available in Edinburgh.

There is easy access to the City Centre some 35 minutes away, the City Bypass and Edinburgh International Airport.

The shutters, light fittings, Rangemaster range cooker, fridge, dishwasher and washing machine are included in the sale price. The greenhouse by the allotment is also included. Some items of furniture may be available by separate negotiation.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £530,000.