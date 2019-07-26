A deceptive modern home set over three levels

A contemporary detached house with excellent family accommodation over three light and bright well laid out levels is now for sale.

6 Birch Gate in Dunoon, Argyll is a deceptive home, in front external appearance.

Presented by Robb Residential, the house is one of only 11 similarly styled executive homes in Birch Gate originally conceived and constructed to an exacting standard by quality local builders Messrs Stewart McNee (Dunoon) Ltd.

The property comprises: Outer front door to entrance hallway, oak flooring throughout, twin leaf storage cupboard housing the electrical switch gear, kitchen come informal dining/breakfasting area, utility room, storage cupboard, door to side gardens, door to single garage. From the entrance hallway to bedroom 1, double fitted wardrobes, balconette overlooking rear gardens, formal sitting room with imitation fireplace, windows overlooking rear gardens, bedroom 2 currently set up as a home office, window to front gardens, access to partially lined attic space, family bathroom.

Via a carpeted staircase, this leads to the garden level, under stair storage cupboard, full equipped black out cinema room/potential bedroom 3, bedroom 4 (master), his and hers fitted wardrobe space, en suite shower room, twin leaf doors onto raised decking ideal for alfresco dining.

Outbuildings include an attached single garage with remotely operated door system, concrete floor, light, power & heated by a radiator; detached timber painted garden shed with corrugated sheet roof; and detached timber summerhouse/children?s play shed with a mineral felt roof.

Via a private mono block driveway, vehicular parking and hardstanding, front gardens are low maintenance by design. Monoblock extends around the side of the property to a concrete staircase down to side entrance of the property and rear gardens, the rear gardens have been carefully landscaped and managed over the duration of ownership.

Timber decking extends out across various levels on the upper tier and is ideal for alfresco dining. Via a timber gate to paved patio, low maintenance by design, bounded by gravel and a close board timber fence with evening spot lighting. Via a further timber fence to lower gardens which are mainly to lawn, the gardens are bounded by a timber fence, which privatises and secures the property and grounds from neighbours.

6 Birch Gate is in a pleasant residential cul de sac of only eleven similar quality homes. The development is located just off the A885 which is the road that connects the Cowal peninsula town of Dunoon and its smaller neighbour Sandbank.

With outlooks south and west over adjacent rural land and set within a small select and now maturing pocket. Birch Gate is recognised as one of the most impressive and sought-after residential addresses in the district.

Despite its rural aspects, the centre of the bustling town of Dunoon is only circa 1 mile to the south. Dunoon is the main town of the Cowal Peninsula and has a complete range of shopping, leisure and professional services. The town has a good range of welcoming pubs and restaurants, a theatre, cinema, swimming pool and leisure centre.

Located on the scenic Cowal Peninsula in Argyll, 6 Birch Gate is only a few minutes drive from both the Caledonian McBrayne and Western Ferries terminals from where there are frequent passenger and vehicular sailings across to Gourock. From here, the road and public transport links make it possible to commute daily to Glasgow and the central belt.

It is equally possible to drive to Glasgow via Loch Lomond which takes a little longer but is via some of the most famous and breathtaking countryside in western Scotland.

Dunoon is the gateway to the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park and can easily be described as having some of the most dramatic and picturesque scenery in the west of Scotland, it is indeed an outdoor enthusiasts? playground.

As with most parts of Scotland one is never too far from a golf course and Dunoon is no exception the district having three challenging courses.

The expanding Holy Loch Marina is nearby with its berthing and associated chandlery services, an excellent base from which to sail and explore the world-famous lower Clyde and Kyles of Bute inland sea lochs and waterways.

Sea fishing is available on the Firth of Clyde and it is possible to fish for salmon and sea trout by permit on some of the rivers and lochs of the district.

Some of the local estates can, by arrangement, offer rough and commercial shooting as well as opportunities to stalk for roe, sika and red deer.

The area is renowned for its spectacular scenery and there are near endless walks, hill climbs and quiet country roads offering wonderful rambling and cycling country.

The agents will consider offers over £275,000.

For more details on this property click HERE.