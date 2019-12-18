A country house set in attractive gardens

A substantial country house set in lovely private grounds is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, Blacketyside House is a substantial country house built of white painted rendered stone under a series of pitched slate roofs.

The majority of the accommodation is situated on the ground floor with two large reception rooms situated to the front of the house.

To the west side of the house is a dining room (with a deep bay window), which leads into a kitchen/breakfast room to the rear.

A hallway runs through the house, which leads off to three spacious bedrooms, a family bathroom as well as a side lobby with a boiler room and WC. Stairs lead up to two attic bedrooms.

Blacketyside House is approached by a long tarmac drive, which leads through open farmland and then turns into beautifully maintained private grounds, largely laid to lawns and interspersed by mature trees and shrubs.

The driveway leads up to a generous parking area to the rear of the house, which leads off to a double garage with garden store. Beyond is a further wooden garden store.

Blacketyside House is a wonderful rural property standing in an attractive private setting, a short distance to the north of the popular town of Leven in Fife, which has a good range of local services and amenities.

A short drive to the north east lies the ancient and historic cosmopolitan university town of St Andrews, renowned world wide as the Home of Golf and with its excellent range of specialist shops and facilities.

Fife’s main county market town of Cupar (9 miles) has a very good offering of local services and a regular Farmers’ Market. To the north the resurgent city of Dundee is home to Scott’s ship RRS Discovery and the new V & A Museum, with Edinburgh also within comfortable driving and commuting distance.

Surrounding Blacketyside House is some particularly fine Scottish countryside with a lovely mix of farmland, woodland, hill, coastline and river.

State schooling is available locally with independent schooling being provided at the High School of Dundee and St Leonards in St Andrews.

There are railway stations in Ladybank, Markinch, Cupar and Kirkcaldy with Edinburgh airport less than forty-five minutes to the south. The regional airport at Dundee offers a good selection of short haul flights.

For further details visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £410,000.