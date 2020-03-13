A comfortable family home – for £825,000+

An exceptional home situated in delightful private grounds is now for sale.

Presented by Galbraith, Westfield House is a beautiful Georgian house set in a lovely grounds and offers spacious well-proportioned accommodation over three levels and also benefits from a self-contained two bedroom annexe.

The house has been significantly upgraded and improved by the current owners to create a very comfortable family home with the superb kitchen in the main house being installed by Devol and the bathrooms by Fired Earth.

The south facing rooms enjoy a delightful outlook over the grounds with many of the windows benefitting from working window shutters.

The annexe is approached by a separate entrance from the rear courtyard and offers the potential to provide a useful income stream or further accommodation for the main house.

Westfield House is situated in a wonderful private grounds approached by an impressive gated entrance.

There is a generous gravel parking area to the east side of the house which leads up to the integral garage.

The garden is largely laid to lawn and interspersed by mature shrubs and screened from the neighbouring properties by established evergreen hedges and trees.

Westfield House is an exceptional Georgian house which stands in a lovely private garden off Westfield Road, one of the most sought after residential areas of Cupar and just a short walk from the centre of the thriving county market town, which offers an excellent range of local facilities.

Westfield House is also very well placed for speedy access to the golfing Mecca of St Andrews (9 miles), the ancient and historic university town renowned world-wide as the Home of Golf. The city of Dundee (13 miles), home to Scott’s RSS Discovery and the new V & A museum, provides a comprehensive offering of city shops, services and amenities with Perth about a forty minute drive to the north-west and Edinburgh about an hour’s drive to the south.

Well regarded state schooling is available in Cupar with independent schooling being provided at St Leonards in St Andrews and the High School of Dundee.

There are railway stations in Cupar, Leuchars, Ladybank and Markinch with Edinburgh airport about one hour to the south. The regional airport at Dundee offers a good selection of short haul flights.

The agents will consider offers over £825,000.