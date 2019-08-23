A charming Victorian home in beautiful grounds

A late Victorian double-fronted five bedroom detached granite property is now on the property market.

Presented by Savills, Glencairn was built during 1901 at the behest of James Moir, tailor to the Earls of Aberdeen at Haddo, who made his fortune in the Glencairn gold mines in South Africa, from where the house derives its name.

Providing excellent family living accommodation, great care has been taken to retain the property’s original features, which include decorative plasterwork, picture railings, sash and case windows and Canadian pitch pine doors.

Situated within private gardens of about 0.7 acres, the grounds have been creatively landscaped to create an idyllic garden setting.

A large panelled door with stained glass panels to either side leads into the light and airy entrance vestibule. Featuring mosaic tiled flooring and white panelled walls, a partially glazed door leads into the grand reception hall, where an attractive staircase leads up to the mezzanine and first floors.

The elegant sitting room enjoys views of the front garden via the bay window area. Showcasing decorative ceiling cornicing, a striking white marble fireplace with slate hearth is framed on either side by arched alcoves with inset shelving.

Enjoying access to the rear garden via a glazed door, the versatile family room is of neutral decoration and carpeting. Perhaps also suitable as a further guest bedroom, there are decorative wall sconces and a wall mounted television.

The reception hall leads into the inner hallway, where an understair cupboard includes a range of coat hooks. With a door leading into the dining kitchen, an open cloakroom area leads into the WC, which includes a white two piece suite with monochrome floor tiling. The peaceful study features a range of fitted bookshelves, while a deep silled sash and case window overlooks the rear garden.

The spacious dining kitchen lies at the heart of this impressive home. Of attractive decoration to complement the Canadian cherrywood flooring, there is ample space available for a large dining table set, while a cast iron fireplace with slate surround enhances the traditional charm.

Within the kitchen there is a generous range of white storage and display cabinetry, with wood worktops incorporating a ceramic Belfast style wash hand basin. Inclusive of an integrated dishwasher and microwave, a Britannia cooking range with six ring induction hob is situated within a recessed former range space.

Central to the kitchen is the striking Canadian cherrywood island, which incorporates a polished granite work surface. Including a range of shelving, wine rack, storage and an integrated fridge, above the island there is a suspended platform with inset lighting. A charming window seat area looks onto the rear garden.

The rear porch allows access to the gardens and a super pantry which is fitted with deep shelving along one wall. The utility room is accessible from the dining kitchen and is fitted with a range of shelving and a traditional ceiling pulley. Base units sit beneath a wooden work surface incorporating a stainless steel sink with drainer. Also housing the central heating boiler, the utility room is plumbed for a variety of white appliances.

Ascending the carpeted staircase, twin skylights ensure the mezzanine landing receives plentiful natural light. On a gentle split level, the family bathroom features a traditional style three piece suite, incorporating a striking roll top bath, in addition to a fully tiled shower enclosure.

The bathroom has also been fitted with reclaimed pine flooring, to enhance its period character. Bedroom five is also accessible from the mezzanine landing and is currently used as a spacious dressing room.

On the first floor landing, a ceiling hatch with Ramsay style ladder allows access to the attic space above. The elegant principal bedroom enjoys elevated views over the property frontage via a bright bay window. A spacious and light room, a slate fireplace with patterned inset tiling is a notable feature.

Double bedroom two is a further room of elegant decoration, with elevated views via the bay window across the front garden towards Methlick Parish Church. Bedrooms three and four are well proportioned rooms benefitting from fitted storage and open shelving facilities, with views across the rear garden.

Completing the first floor is the bright shower room, which includes a white two piece suite and fully tiled shower enclosure.

Situated within beautifully maintained grounds of about 0.7 acres, a gated entrance with mature hedging opens onto a tarmacadam driveway which sweeps around the house and provides access to the outbuildings and garage, one of which includes a hay loft area.

Featuring an array of mature and ornamental trees, large areas of lawn are interspersed with well established borders which provide a haven for birds and butterflies. To the rear of the garden a hedged vegetable, fruit and herb garden includes a series of raised beds and a metal framed greenhouse.

Double gates to the very rear of the garden allow access to Smiddy Field behind. With ample opportunities for outdoor dining, the fully enclosed garden is a wonderful retreat for families to enjoy and explore.

Glencairn lies within the charming village of Methlick, which is situated along the River Ythan and within the Formartine area of Aberdeenshire.

Within the community there is a range of services including a primary school, shop, garage, hotel, pub, village hall and bowling green. With public transport links to neighbouring towns, Methlick is also located near to the historic Haddo House and Country Park.

This part of the northeast of Scotland is famed for its outdoor pursuits: salmon fishing is available on the rivers Deveron, Don, Dee and Spey; there are golf courses at Oldmeldrum, Ellon and Turriff, together with famous links courses at Royal Aberdeen, Trump International and Cruden Bay; while game shooting on neighbouring estates is another popular activity.

The nearby coast offers sailing and sandy beaches. The local area is steeped in historical interest, being in the heart of castle country, with Fyvie and Tolquhoun castles located in the surrounding area.

Ellon is a picturesque town also positioned by the River Ythan. The areas surrounding Ellon have a rich agricultural heritage that is told in the words of the bothy ballads – traditional songs that were originally sung by farm workers in the northeast of Scotland.

The shopping facilities available in Ellon include hotels, restaurants, specialist shops and a Tesco superstore. Leisure and sporting facilities are available at the community swimming pool and sports complex, rugby, football and hockey pitches at The Meadows Sports Complex, and golf at the McDonald Golf Club.

Secondary education is catered for at Ellon Academy.

Turriff offers a wide range of shopping, business and leisure facilities, together with a sports centre with swimming pool, community centre, cottage hospital, primary and secondary schooling.

A regular bus service runs from Turriff to Dyce and Aberdeen city centre and there are also connections to Inverurie, Elgin and Banff.

Inverurie is a prosperous and expanding market town, situated in the valley of the River Don with good road and rail links to Aberdeen, Dyce, Huntly and Inverness. There is a wide range of amenities and services, including several large supermarkets.

The B999 provides a good route to Aberdeen, while its international airport offers regular flights to London and other UK and European cities. The Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route provides improved travel in and around Aberdeen and a quicker and more direct route south. There are regular train services from Aberdeen, including a sleeper to King’s Cross, London. Aberdeen provides all the services of a major city, including business and leisure facilities, theatres and cinemas, restaurants and a wide range of shopping.

There is private schooling including Robert Gordon’s School, St Margaret’s, and Albyn School as well as the International School at Pitfodels. There are two universities and several colleges of further education.

The agents will consider offers over £435,000.

