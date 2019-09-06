A chance to see Carrongrove House conversion

Housebuilder Mactaggart & Mickel are hosting an open day for home buyers at their B-listed converted mansion Carrongrove House.

Taking place over the weekend of 14/15 September, at Stoneywood near Denny, a highlight for visitors will be a chance to view the Torwood show apartment.

This bespoke two-bedroom property boasts lovely views towards the River Carron below. A beautiful bay window complements the spacious living room / dining room / kitchen space, offering an abundance of natural light and a feeling of living in the heart of the countryside.

Period design touches, such as ‘little and large’ windows in bedroom two, give this first-floor apartment a sense of heritage and tradition. An ensuite to the master bedroom and a further bathroom, featuring ‘Metro’ tiling, completes this spacious home. Access to the Torwood is via a sweeping central staircase, enhanced by an original stained glass window.

Joanne Casey, director at Mactaggart & Mickel, said: ‘The Torwood is a gem of an apartment, with glorious views towards the River Carron and beyond from its vantage point on the first floor. This show apartment effortlessly combines the architectural heritage of Carrongrove House with high-specification amenities for contemporary living.’

Seven bespoke 1-3 bedroom apartments have been created as part of a two-year conversion of the handsome mansion house. Many period features have been retained, restored to their former glory or cleverly replicated by expert craftsmen.

Carrongrove House will be open for viewing from 11am–4 pm on both Saturday 14 September and Sunday 15 September.