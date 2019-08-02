A beautiful home at the entrance to the Cairngorms

A beautiful home in the heart of Speyside, in a stunning location, is available on the property market.

Galbraith is pleased to bring to the market this exceptional home at Cragganmore near Ballindalloch.

Lower Burnside has magnificent open views towards Ben Rinnes to the East and the Cromdale Hills to the West. It is situated at the entrance to the Cairngorms National Park and very close to the banks of the River Spey.

Lower Burnside is quite unusual in its construction, having been built in 2005 by the well-regarded builder Robertsons, it incorporates many high-end features and is also configured to enable different parts of the property to be used as separate holiday lets, as has been the case in the past.

The property sits on the site of a former stone bothy and has been designed and built to resemble a traditional dwelling with an adjoining outbuilding. The house has been finished to an exceptionally high standard with solid ash doors and high-quality bathroom and kitchen fittings throughout. The verandah at the front of the house with its vernacular larch upright supports faces south and the paved terrace at the side faces west to catch the last of the evening sun.

Lower Burnside includes four bedrooms (two en suite), separate shower room, dining-kitchen, sitting rooms, study/ nursery and boot room. The house is surrounded by well-maintained landscaped grounds extending to about 1.2 acres. The popular village of Aberlour is located about 9 miles to the north east and provides a good range of shops, restaurants, and inns as well as highly regarded primary and secondary schooling. Further amenities are available in Grantown on Spey (about 12 miles distant).

Fishing, shooting and stalking are available on many of the local estates, including salmon fishing on the Rivers Spey and Avon, both within a short walk of the property.

Rod Christie is handling the sale of the property on behalf of Galbraith.

He said: ‘Lower Burnside offers the traditional architecture which is synonymous with Strathspey but the interiors are light and airy, with many dual aspect rooms and all the mod-cons of a new build. This is a very attractive and unusual property which has been greatly admired.

‘Its location is stunning, with beautiful scenery all around and the River Spey almost at the end of the garden.

‘Speyside is known for its natural beauty, for salmon fishing, and as the home of malt whisky. There are several distilleries to visit in the local area as well as the 16th century Ballindalloch Castle, which is nearby.

‘The Lecht and Cairngorm ski areas are both easily accessible too and for all of these reasons the property would be well suited for use as a holiday cottage, in addition to making a wonderful family home.’

Lower Burnside is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £525,000.

Click HERE to read more.