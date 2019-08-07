A beautiful holiday home in the heart of the highlands

Beautiful holiday homes can be found in the heart of the highlands.

Invergarry and Glengarry Lodges have created stunning homes at Loch Loich.

This stunning and unique location is part of the canal and loch system that runs some 60 miles from the south east to the north west of Scotland.

There are 29 locks, including eight at Neptunes Staircase near Fort William, and there are also four aquaducts and 10 bridges on the canal system. There is truly nowhere quite like it in Scotland.

The Scandanavian A frame two bedroom, two bathroom lodges were built in Sweden, after which they were shipped to the Montrose basin.

From there the sections were moved by road to the location at South Laggan before being erected by Morrisons construction. These are not the usual caravan type lodges but genuine structures on foundations.

They offer extremely good value for money and a home report is available before viewing.

The park and its lodges are a fantastic opportunity to bring something special back to Scottish tourism and to the local area. The loch remains flat calm most of the time as it is surrounded by the mountains. New facilities including a bar and restaurant are underway.

Lodges on the loch side are being renovated to the highest standards and Lodges on Loch Oich also have private gardens and large decks.

As well as the lochside location, there’s also underfloor heating, a wood burner, a private deck with hot tub, a private lochside garden, a private pontoon, and you can design your own interior.

Owners in other areas of the park can benefit from a fully managed holiday let. The Fort William area is the busiest holiday destination in Scotland and is a fantastic base for touring Scotland.

Tourists can enjoy everything from sightseeing on the Isle of Skye, Glencoe, the Glenfinnan Viaduct (known for its appearances in the Harry Potter films), the White Sands of Morar, Loch Ness and much more.

Adventure seekers can enjoy white water rafting, canoeing, paddle boarding and mountain biking. For those interested in steam trains the Invergarry and Fort Augustus railway is also on the doorstep.

A spokesman said: ‘This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own your own Loch side property on the banks of Loch Oich as a holiday home or residential home.

‘A fully managed holiday let is also available earning you income when your lodge is not in use.

‘These fully refurbished A frame lodges are built for the Scottish weather giving you a comfortable stay in any season.’

Prices range from £99,000 to £250,000.

For more details, call 01360 770 398, email info@invergarrylodges.co.uk or visit www.invergarrylodges.co.uk.