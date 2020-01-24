A beautiful family home in a semi-rural setting

A beautifully appointed family home in a semi-rural setting is now on the property market.

Riverside House is in a delightful semi-rural setting, in Farr, Inverness.

Built by the current owners in 1997, the house has spacious and well-appointed single storey accommodation with generous reception rooms, four comfortable en suite bedrooms and the sun room with doors to the decked sun terrace overlooking the grounds.

The house has been maintained to a high standard and recent improvements include a new wood burning stove in the sitting room.

Beautiful landscaped gardens provide a productive kitchen garden. There is also a car port, garage and workshop.

The grounds extendg to the River Farnack and with fishing rights.

Lot two is a grass field which extends to approximately 9.6 acres and is fertile, level and well-drained with good access from the main road.

Within the field is a range of outbuildings including barns and stabling. Please note offers for lot two will not be considered until lot one is under offer.

Riverside House is in a peaceful setting on the edge of Inverarnie in Strathnairn just south of Inverness.

The village has a shop, community hall and primary school as well as a shinty/football pitch all within walking distance, while Inverness, just a ten minute drive away, has all the facilities of a modern city including its main line railway station and airport with regular flights to the south and Europe.

Immediately outside the city lies the beautiful and unspoilt Highland countryside with its rivers and lochs, varied coastline and dramatic hills and mountains providing many opportunities for rural sport and recreation.

Rothiemurchus Activity Centre and Cairngorms Ski Centre are within easy reach and offer activities throughout the year.

The agents will consider offers over £600,000.

For details, visit HERE.