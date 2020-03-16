A beautiful family home in a rural setting

Clatto Broomside is a delightful extended cottage offering deceptively spacious and charming accommodation.

Presented by Galbraith, the accommodation is essentially over one level with an upstairs family room and study.

The house’s attractive, part rendered, part stone exterior is topped by a slate/red pan tile roof.

To the front is the spacious main hall, off which is the principal sitting room with double height ceiling and stove, and well-proportioned kitchen/dining room.

A corridor leads off to the bedroom accommodation, and a flight of stairs leads to the first floor. At ground floor level there are four good bedrooms two of which benefit from en-suite facilities, and there is a further family bathroom.

Upstairs is the flexible family room living space with study off and useful eaves space.

With a delightful feel throughout, the comfortable accommodation benefits from beautiful garden and countryside views. There is a detached double garage and separate garden store.

The extensive well stocked garden and associated grounds at Clatto Broomside are an absolute delight, with a lovely mix of plants, trees and shrubs along with areas of lawn, meadow and an extensive area of mature broadleaf woodland.

Clatto Broomside enjoys a lovely private situation on the south-eastern edge of Blebocraigs, surrounded by beautiful countryside and just five miles to the west of St Andrews. The historic and cosmopolitan university town is recognised worldwide as the Home of Golf and has an excellent range of shops, services and facilities.

Cupar (five miles) is also well-served by shops and professional services as well as a railway station on the main East Coast line, with regular connections south to Edinburgh and north to Dundee/Aberdeen.

The glorious Fife countryside that surrounds Blebocraigs is home to an array of wildlife, and for the outdoor enthusiast offers easy access to a wide variety of recreational pursuits including walking, cycling, riding and golf.

Many highly regarded courses are within easy reach, including the Old Course at St Andrews, regular venue for the Open Championship which is next due to visit in 2021 for its 150th anniversary.

The thriving city of Dundee is some 13 miles to the north with Edinburgh just over an hour to the south. Fife’s quaint East Neuk, with its picturesque fishing villages, such as Anstruther, Pittenweem and St Monans, and its charming varied coastline, is also easily accessible from Blebocraigs.

In terms of days out, there are good sandy beaches at St Andrews, Kingsbarns, Tentsmuir and Elie, along with a number of popular National Trust for Scotland properties including Kellie Castle, Hill of Tarvit and Falkland Palace.

State schooling is available locally with independent schooling provided at St Leonards in St Andrews and also the High School of Dundee. There are railway stations at Leuchars, Cupar, Ladybank and Dundee, with Edinburgh airport just over an hour from the property.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £645,000.