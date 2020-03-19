A beautiful country house from the mid-1800s

A beautiful country house believed to have been constructed in the mid 1800s set in private grounds has been brought to the market.

Presented by Galbraith, Mansewood comes with outbuildings and two bed detached cottage, just a short distance from the popular harbour town of Kirkcudbright.

Under the current owner Mansewood has seen significant improvements including: replacement boiler, kitchen replaced, double glazing installed, fully re-roofed, chimney stacks re-built, oil tank replaced, drainage works to the grounds.

In 2018 the cottage was fully refurbished and has served as a residential let, now successfully run as an Air BnB.

The house has been meticulously maintained over the years, and is an excellent example of its type, with traditional Georgian and Victorian layout to the ground and first floors, with principle rooms to the front south facing elevation.

Reception space and bedrooms are all generously sized and provide great flexibility for family living and entertaining space.

The property benefits from oil fired central heating with traditional fireplaces in the majority of bedrooms and each of the principal reception rooms benefit from wood burning stoves.

Mansewood Cottage offers great earning potential from residential or holiday letting (currently running with a five star rating) or alternatively provides excellent additional accommodation for multi-generational living.

The nearby harbour town of Kirkcudbright, provides a range of services including: two small supermarkets and a number of individual specialist shops, parish church, library, doctor’s surgery, optician, bank, cottage hospital, two veterinary practices, swimming pool, tennis court, bowling green, as well as a primary and secondary school.

The harbour is a main feature in the centre of the town, and there are delightful river sidewalks as well as a renowned ‘blue-flag’ marina providing excellent sailing facilities.

The nearby market town of Castle Douglas also has a good range of shops, and other services, and is designated Dumfries and Galloway’s Food Town. The regional capital of Dumfries, about 25 miles distant, offers a wider range of shops, retail outlets and services including the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary and the Crichton Campus providing further education courses.

The M74 motorway is about 50 miles distant allowing easy access north and south. Regular flights to parts of the UK and Ireland as well as continental Europe depart from Prestwick Airport, which is 59 miles to the north.

Both Glasgow and Edinburgh with their international airports are 95 and 96 miles respectively. A daily ferry service to Northern Ireland operates with Stena Link from Cairnryan 52 miles to the west, close to Stranraer.

For further information visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £625,000.