A beautiful cottage with chalet in the Cairngorms

A traditional extended cottage and two bedroom chalet surrounded by spectacular mountain and moorland scenery is now for sale.

Torbreck Cottage is presented for sale by Strutt and Parker, and is set in approximately one acre of land, located within the Cairngorms National Park.

Torbreck Cottage enjoys an impressive woodland setting, in a truly outstanding, private but accessible location close to the nearby village of Kincraig.

This home is located in an idyllic position within the Cairngorms National Park, against a magnificent backdrop of scenery and wildlife.

Thought to date back to the 1850s, the cottage has been in the same family since 1984, during which time a number of improvements have been made, such as extensions to the cottage, and the creation of a chalet/annexe adjacent to the main house.

Primarily this was formed to provide additional accommodation for friends and family, however this could easily be adapted for use as a self-catering holiday unit.

Access to the property is via a long tree-lined single track, leading to a detached garage and parking area. The entrance vestibule leads inside to a cosy lounge/dining area which has a fireplace with inset wood burning stove.

This leads into a wonderful bright and airy extension which now forms the sitting room complete with gas fired stove. There is a family bathroom, shower room and the kitchen comes with a selection of wall and base units, a breakfast bar and a gas fired Aga cooker.

The master bedroom is well proportioned and leads to a walk in dressing room/study. On the upper level there are two further bedrooms with coombed ceilings and a bright sitting area.

The chalet/annexe is positioned adjacent to the house and was built in 2004. This has been a great addition and will suit a variety of purchasers, such as those looking for a property with self-catering potential or for additional living space for a family member.

The accommodation is arranged over two levels. On the top floor there is an open plan dining kitchen/sitting room with gas fired stove and balcony, family bathroom and double bedroom with balcony. Below there is another double bedroom with en-suite wet room and a single garage.

The immediate garden area is mainly laid to lawn and bounded by a variety of mature trees, fruit bushes, plants and shrubs. There is also a fenced in vegetable plot to the side and a patio area at the rear of the cottage.

Torbreck cottage sits in a secluded and magical setting within Glenfeshie, an area of outstanding natural beauty at the heart of the Cairngorms National Park.

The property is surrounded by ancient Caledonian forests, heather clad moorlands and the stunning Uath Lochans are on the doorstep, one of the most picturesque places in the Cairngorms. The crystal clear River Feshie is just a short walk away, offering stunning natural swimming holes and opportunities for canoeing and fishing.

The surrounding forests, teaming with wildlife, offer wonderful opportunities for walking, mountain biking and cross country skiing, with the backdrop of the largest and wildest mountain massif of its kind in the United Kingdom.

The agents will consider offers over £485,000.

