A beautiful converted water mill in the country

A stunning former water mill which has been converted into a stylish family home is now for sale.

Savills is marketing a characterful five bedroom converted water mill situated within wonderful garden grounds in an elevated position surrounded by the Aberdeenshire countryside with Aberdeen city less than 17 miles away.

Lurg Lodge was imaginatively converted in 1998, has been significantly refurbished since then, and now benefits from extensive living space ideal for modern family living.

The house is beautifully presented, with traditional features offset by contemporary décor, fixtures and fittings.

Set around a sheltered courtyard (a real sun trap in the summer) and arranged in a U shape, the accommodation begins in the welcoming reception hall with dining area and woodburning stove.

The delightful sitting room has a square bay window and log burner and enjoys lovely garden views, while the family room is a light and bright space with an informal dining area and a study off.

The fitted kitchen overlooks the courtyard and includes attractive dark grey cabinets and a striking AGA in the contemporary Heather shade, with a six burner LPG hob and two ovens.

A room currently used as a playroom would also make an excellent sixth bedroom if preferred. There is a downstairs shower room, WC cloakroom and fitted utility room.

Upstairs the light and airy landing is big enough to incorporate a restful reading/sofa area and on this level are five good sized bedrooms arranged in the east and west wings, including the principal bedroom with luxurious en suite bathroom. Two of the other bedrooms have wrought iron Juliet balconies and there is a family bathroom and shower room.

The grounds at Lurg Lodge are a real delight, with expanses of lawn and woodland, two ponds, paved courtyard with decked timber terrace and three pretty bridges.

Laura Totten from Savills said: ‘Lurg Lodge sits in the most picturesque of positions with fabulous countryside views towards Bennachie and yet is also easily commutable to Aberdeen.

‘Its presentation is faultless and it is in “move-straight-in” condition, making it a superb country home for growing families who don’t want the bother of re-decorating but equally are looking for a house with some period character.”

The agents will consider offers over £595,000.