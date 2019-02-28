A beautiful brand new neighbourhoud

An exclusive neighbourhood of properties is being created at the Gardens at Crathes.

Stewart Milne Homes’ exclusive area of unique and luxurious four and five bedroom homes is situated within the picturesque countryside

hamlet of Crathes in Royal Deeside, surrounded by rolling countryside and inspiring views of the River Dee.

The executive homes include premium appliances, high specification kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, pavier driveways, landscaped gardens and much more.

Each home is spacious, light and designed with luxury living in mind. They include well-planned living areas for entertaining and family time, combined with high specification kitchens that have integrated appliances and a choice of styles, making it the centre of your family’s home.

Every aspect of your new home is finished to the highest standard, with great attention to detail throughout.

Reserve your new home early and you’ll have a choice of kitchen finishes including work surfaces, cupboard doors and handles.

The individual homes at The Gardens at Crathes have been oriented to maximise the stunning views and the open space of the

surrounding countryside.

Each home is set in stunning gardens, framed by the beautiful views to the south, taking advantage of the majestic River Dee.

Surrounded by tree lined avenues, an informal landscaped park and a footpath network leading to the historic Deeside railway

walk.

This, then leads directly into the town Banchory itself, creating a real sense of community and of rural ambience.

The Gardens at Crathes has been specifically designed to make the most of the idyllic setting and features tree-lined avenues, landscaped streets and lanes.

A cycle trail leads to new woodlands as well as existing attractions such as the historic Deeside railway walk and Crathes Castle.

With Crathes Primary School close by, as well as the award-winning Banchory Academy, one of the best schools in Scotland, this new community is perfect for growing families. There is an easy commute to Aberdeen, which is just 16 miles away.

Properties are priced from £599,995, with part exchange available.

Click HERE for more information or visit the sales centre open Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm.