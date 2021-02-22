A B-listed country home for sale in the Highlands

A beautiful B-listed Highland country home, with separate lodge and cottage, has been presented for sale.

Presented by Galbraith and dating from 1907, B listed and built from harled pink granite under a slate roof, the house provides spacious and very well appointed accommodation over two and a half storeys.

On the ground floor, the front door opens into an entrance hall with part timber panelled walls. To the right, the hallway leads past the staircase and on to a charming seating area. Opposite is a magnificent drawing room which is generously sized and has an impressive open fire place with a timber mantle and marble surround.

Adjacent to the drawing room is a sitting room which is also another wonderfully light room with large windows overlooking the garden and French doors leading out to a patio. At the other end of the hallway is the kitchen which is of a good size, has a range of modern wall and floor units and various integrated appliances.

Off the kitchen is a light and airy breakfasting room with French doors to a gravelled courtyard. The breakfasting room also gives access to a rear hallway off which is a utility room, W.C. and store room. Leaving the kitchen, to the left is a study and a dining room with a further open fire place.

A cloakroom and a scullery complete the ground floor accommodation. An impressive timber staircase with a carved handrail and balusters leads to the first floor landing. To the right, double doors open into the master suite comprising of a dressing room, bedroom and bathroom.

There are three further bedrooms on the first floor, two of which are particularly generously sized, and one of which benefits from a connected dressing room.

Also on the first floor are a family bathroom, a shower room and a laundry room. Back stairs (at the opposite end of the house to the main stairs) lead to the second floor which has four bright and airy bedrooms, a studio, a bathroom and a kitchenette.

Overall, the house is very well appointed and has a number of fine features including tall ceilings throughout, cornicing, ceiling roses and a number of open fireplaces. It has a warm and welcoming atmosphere and the rooms are well proportioned.

Outside, the grounds extend to about nine acres or thereby and include a delightful garden surrounded by mature Pine woodland which greatly adds to the overall seclusion and privacy. The garden includes extensive areas of lawn together with many rhododendrons, mature trees and shrubs. The orchard is idyllic with many fruit trees and various fruit and vegetable beds. Useful outbuildings include garden stores and a double garage.

Located at the start of the driveway to the main house, The Lodge is a charming cottage constructed of rendered stone under a pitched slate roof and is also B listed. With accommodation over a single storey, a front door opens into a hallway where to the left is the master bedroom with an en suite shower room. To the right is a good sized sitting room which leads through to a bright and airy dining kitchen with a range of modern wall and floor units. From the dining area, there is an opening to a hallway with a door to the garden and access to a family bathroom and two further bedrooms. The property is surrounded by an enclosed garden which is primarily laid to lawn. There is space for parking to the side of the property.

A charming cottage constructed of stone under a pitched slate roof. Also with accommodation over a single storey, from the entrance hall, to the left is a generous sized sitting room which also leads on to a kitchen with modern fittings including an integrated dishwasher, fridge-freezer and washing machine. There is also a door to the garden. Back in the hallway, access is gained to a family bathroom and three bedrooms. Outside, the cottage sits within a good sized garden with ample space for parking provided on the driveway to the side of the property.

The property has a guide price of £1.25million.