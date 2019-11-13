A 1902 property with many of its original features

A substantial and imposing period property is now available in the north of Scotland.

Presented for sale by MacPhee and Partners, Birchwood dates back to around 1902, and the property still retains some of its original features such as a charming pitch pine staircase, moulded cornicing and picture rails.

Positioned in the heart of Spean Bridge village with stunning views over its grounds to Aonach Mor and the Grey Corrie Mountains, the property currently makes a superb family home.

Offering stunning views and presented in very good order, the entrance vestibule has a double wooden entrance door.

A glazed door leads to the hallway, which has a feature pitch pine staircase to the upper level. There are doors to the lounge, sitting room, dining room and rear hallway.

The property features a lounge, sitting room, and a dining room.

The kitchen/diner is fitted with oak kitchen units offset with granite effect work surfaces, oven, gas hob, stainless steel sink unit, tiled splashback and integral dishwasher. The utility room has a fitted granite effect work surface. There is plumbing for a washing machine.

There are four bedrooms, a shower room and cloakroom.

The property enjoys large mature garden grounds. A private driveway leads to the rear of the property and provides ample parking and turning.

There is a stone outbuilding also located to the rear. The front garden is laid to lawn offset with mature trees and shrubs, with a patio area taking in the stunning views.

Spean Bridge is a very desirable location offering a wide range of amenities for a village, including a local Spar shop, hotels, cafes, bistro, restaurant and golf course.

The village connects to the rest of The Highlands through its own train station, bus links and main “A” road. Additional amenities are available in Fort William, 10 miles away.

The local area provides the opportunity to access a wealth of outdoor activities including the Great Glen and Nevis Range Ski Area, downhill and cross country mountain bike riding, hill walking, sailing, or exploring the footpaths along the Caledonian Canal only a few minutes drive from the property.

Fort Augustus and the famous Loch Ness are about a 30 minute drive north.

This property has a guide price of £325,000.

Visit HERE for more details.