A £1.395million property for sale – as a whole or in lots

Tigh an Daraich occupies a stunning river side location in a very picturesque and popular area of Argyll, close to Taynuilt village.

The site comprises a unique and varied range of properties all under the same ownership, and offers a superb opportunity to acquire from a choice of traditional three bedroom family home with separate self-contained flat, three high end lodges and two building plots.

The site is also being offered as a Whole. Two of the lodges and both plots are being sold with full planning permission or, if preferred, the lodges come with the option to be developed by the current owner, each backed by an Architect’s Certificate.

The house and separate flat, located above a double garage, are situated some distance from the lodges, ensuring total privacy. The plot west of the house is accessed via a private track and is situated in a lovely, secluded area surrounded by trees.

The second plot, Salmon Leap, enjoys an enviable position nestling into the river bank. The detached lodges form part of an exclusive residential development of five created by the current owners, two of which have already been sold. All enjoy stunning panoramic views with two positioned high up on the river bank which benefits from SSSI status.

Dating from the early 1900s, Tigh an Daraich house is a delightful family home. The property has benefited from a number of improvements by the current owners including the addition of a large ground floor kitchen/dining/living area and cloakroom and has recently been repainted externally. Close to the house is a large, double garage with 1 bedroom first floor apartment accessed via its own private entrance. The apartment is suitable for holiday rentals or longer term use. Also within the grounds is a deceptively spacious summer house. The timber cabin is also ideally suited for holiday use with open plan living and sleeping area, sauna and shower room.

The three detached lodges have also benefited from recent improvements and two are being offered with planning permission to create considerably larger properties. The lodges have been designed for permanent living or long term letting by the owners and all enjoy superb views over the surrounding countryside.

The two plots offer a choice of locations within the overall site and both come with planning permission in perpetuity. Salmon Leap is designed as a state of the art three storey, eco-house with large, open plan spaces and uninterrupted views of the river. The second plot to the west of Tigh an Daraich comes with permission for an architect designed five bedroom property with integral garage. We are advised services for both plots are close by.

Tigh an Daraich is being offered for sale as a whole or in six lots as follows:

Lot 1: Tigh an Daraich. Delightful family home, large kitchen/dining/living area, self-contained one bedroom flat, timber summer house with sauna.

Lot 2: Ashtree Lodge, spacious three bedroom lodge, balcony overlooking river, front and rear gardens, option to extend subject to planning permission.

Lot 3: Hollytree Lodge, two bedrooms, planning permission to extend to four bedroom/four bathroom home, superb river views, large wrap around deck.

Lot 4: Oaktree. Lovely views of Ben Cruachan, planning permission to extend to three bedroom property, good size garden, easy access.

Lot 5: Plot West of Tigh an Daraich. Large site, secluded location, design for good size family home, own private access.

Lot 6: Salmon Leap. Four bedrooms + en-suites, riverside location, covered decks, eco design.

The entire site benefits from a delightful mix of mature trees, shrubs, pretty borders, hedging and grassy banks providing a natural haven for wildlife including red squirrels. Tigh an Daraich house is surrounded by a circular gravel drive bordered by plants and trees.

Off the drive is a seating area positioned above the river to take advantage of the far reaching views including of the West highland line used by the Royal Scotsman. The summer house is surrounded by a raised deck on three sides with areas of wild garden beyond. Leading from the deck is a wooden walkway across a burn to a further area of ground.

The lodges benefit from their own private gardens in addition to covered decks offering a choice of places to relax and enjoy the stunning views. Moss covered boulders provide attractive, natural boundaries while painted exteriors and fencing add a contemporary touch.

Full planning permission has been granted for Hollytree Lodge, Oaktree Lodge, Salmon Leap and the plot west of Tigh an Daraich, the details for which can be viewed on the Argyll and Bute Council website: www.argyll-bute.gov.uk

This popular location and one of only a few to benefit from river access, offers tranquillity and privacy in a delightful, rural setting and yet is conveniently close to the A85 and main road network.

The area is known for its stunning, unspoilt scenery and varied wildlife, making it a very popular destination for nature lovers and water sports enthusiasts. Tigh An Daraich is situated a short distance from the popular coastal town of Oban with its extensive range of shops and professional services. There is also a choice of primary and secondary schools.

A regular rail service operates from the town and nearer by at Taynuilt linking the area to Glasgow. Oban is also the ferry terminal to the Inner and Outer Hebrides and a base for sailing. Glasgow Airport also has regular connections to London and a variety of domestic and international destinations.

For further information visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £1,395,000.