Kitchens International create luxury bathrooms

Award winning kitchen retailer, Kitchens International (KI), has expanded with the opening of a large luxury bathroom showroom in Tillicoultry, Stirlingshire.

With nine state-of-the-art, innovatively designed displays, this new studio offers clients the chance to refurbish both their kitchen and bathroom from one large showroom located within the Sterling Furniture flagship store.

Each luxurious display transports you into another world of pampering and is designed round a theme, ranging from organic and natural to futuristic and high tech.

The products are all sourced from top manufacturers such as Villeroy & Boch, Keuco, Waters Baths, Burgbad, Matki, Corian, Dekton, and Silestone by Cosentino.

Centre stage is a huge spa enclosure featuring a sumptuous steam room and shower, complete with seating, while a fully operational shower and tap room shows the many options of shower heads and taps from Hansgrohe/Axor.

Freestanding baths, walk-in one or two person showers and double basins are all high on the wish list of many people so all options have been included. Beyond the bathroom, the dressing room is rising in popularity, so KI has created a relaxing dressing room from Callerton furniture, complete with seating and mirrors.

KI bathroom sales designer Nicola Whyte said: ‘When refurbishing a house the most popular room is the kitchen, followed by the bathroom so this expansion makes complete sense for us. KI’s roots are renowned for providing innovative design, exceptional service and unbeatable value.

‘Our fresh and unique approach to the world of bathroom interiors, with large open plan displays, allows KI clients the chance to browse and enjoy a diverse range of products and services, individually tailored to meet their needs.’

The mood of the new bathroom studio is very much aspirational living and allows clients a glimpse into bathrooms of their dreams, while still maintaining a very functional aspect, with options for tiling, lighting and accessories all added in the mix.

House refurbishments often go well beyond just the kitchen, which is why Kitchens International have expanded their interior offerings. There are plans to continue to widen their portfolio across the other showrooms to include other key rooms in the home.

The bathroom showroom is open seven days a week, from 10 or 11am each day. Find out more at www.ki-bathrooms.co.uk