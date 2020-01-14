Scots stylist goes second hand for first home furnishings

New homeowners should consider ‘settling in with second hand’ when they look to furnish their properties, according to one of Scotland’s leading home stylists.

To show how pre-loved goods can transform a home, Wendy Gilmour, founder of the popular Thankfifi lifestyle blog, teamed up with Revolve and Glasgow-based estate agent Archibald Sharp to transform an unfurnished west-end flat using second hand homeware from local Revolve certified stores.

Awarded by Zero Waste Scotland, Revolve certification is a re-use quality standard for shops selling second hand goods in Scotland and is awarded to stores that meet high standards in cleanliness, service and safety, guaranteeing customers that they are buying high quality goods.

Wendy said: ‘I love that you can settle into your home with second hand to create stylish, insta-worthy rooms that don’t break the bank. I visited Revolve certified secondhand stores around Glasgow and loved the huge variety of soft furnishings and accessories, quality of the furniture and, of course, the prices. It’s amazing to find such a selection of truly unique, well-made pieces to add personality to your rooms and, because they’re preloved, it doesn’t have a negative impact on the environment – I would encourage anyone to explore their local Revolve certified store.

‘I wanted to make the room look warm and homely but with some character so I picked up a variety of china plates and wicker baskets. I hung these behind the bed with simple, removable Command hooks to create a centrepiece which worked beautifully with the pine furniture. Splashes of colour and dimension were achieved with the throw pillows and some gorgeous vases and jugs to accessorise the room. These are all items that can be found easily in second hand stores and help add personality to your home.’

Catherine Bozec from Zero Waste Scotland added: ‘Second hand stores are full of one of a kind, quality items. Not only can shopping second hand for homeware take some of the pressure off financially when you’re furnishing your first home, it also supports good causes and is a much more environmentally friendly way to shop. By reusing products, we protect the environment by reducing the need to extract, transport and manufacture materials.

‘There are over 140 Revolve certified stores around Scotland, 25 of which are based in the Glasgow region. There are a number of specialist furniture and homeware stores around the country, many of which offer delivery.’

Alastair Macnab, property manager at Archibald Sharp, said: ‘Budgets are tight when you buy your first property and second hand stores can really help make your new property liveable at a low cost. The Revolve mark is great for new home owners as well as landlords as a guarantee that products meet high quality safety standards.

‘It’s so important that we all do our bit to reduce the amount of furniture going to waste and opting for second hand can make a difference.’

The larger furniture items were sourced from Cunninghame Irvine with accessories and soft furnishings from Salvation Army and Emmaus.

By choosing to buy from re-use stores, valuable products and materials can be repurposed and used for longer – saving money, supporting local communities, and protecting the environment in the process.

To find your local Revolve certified store, visit www.revolvereuse.com